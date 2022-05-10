Actors Who Hated Their Characters And Had To Replay Them – CINEMABLEND

Many Hollywood stars have renounced their roles in certain sagas or movies for years, but despite this, they always return to embody them. Why?





Throughout the history of cinema, both actors and actresses have reneged on their jobs on the big screen. Many of them hated both the process and the result of the final cut of the film, and many others simply did not want to continue acting. However, despite their differences with these projects, they all re-perform them over and over again. Below, we collect some of these cases.

HARRISON-FORD





Over the years the tape bladerunner (1982) became one of those films from the 80s that could not be missing from your list. The person in charge of starring in this film was the actor Harrison Ford, who was at the top of his career as he was part of one of the most famous sagas in the history of cinema: starwars. However, unlike the films directed by George Lucas, the end result of bladerunner it was not to the interpreter’s likingwho gave life to Rick Deckard.

After numerous changes in the edition and different final cuts, Blade Runner obtained its final version after several substantial changes in the plot, changes that Ford did not share and that he did so with his statements, especially after the controversial dubbing that was forced to shoot: “it was not an organic part of the film”. And he added: “I didn’t like the movie with or without her. I played the detective who had nothing to investigate. In terms of how I related to the material, I found it very difficult. There were things that happened that were really crazy.” However, 35 years laterthe actor returned to make a cameo in blade runner 2049 by Denis Villeneuve, starring Ryan Gosling.

GWYNETH PALTROW





Gwyneth Paltrow played Pepper Potts in four Marvel movies. However, after Iron Man 3, he revealed that he had lost the desire to act and that he didn’t even know what next Marvel movie he was going to appear in in the future. He was absent from Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) revealing that he and Pepper had broken up. That’s when rumors surfaced that Paltrow would disappear from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, years later he would return to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

NATALIE PORTMAN





After playing Jane in the first installment of ThorNatalie Portman gave ample evidence that she did not want to participate in the sequel, Thor: The Dark World, especially since he had declared that he wanted to take a break to take care of his son. She had also proposed that filmmaker Patty Jenkins be commissioned to direct the film, but the director of wonder-woman she was fired by Marvel. Even so, Portman resumed the role of Thor’s girlfriend, very soon the next installment of this superhero will be released, being her replacement in Thor: Love and Thunderand has since denied that she was forced to join the production.

DANIEL CRAIG





Although Daniel Craig has said goodbye to the legendary character agent 007 with great affection, it was not always like this. A few days after starring the delivery Specter, Craig was asked if he would play James Bond again in the future. To everyone’s surprise, the actor revealed that he preferred to cut his wrists rather than play the British spy again and that all he wanted was to turn the page.

Six years later Craig would return to play his last installment of the franchise with the feature film no time to die, his latest film in the skin of this iconic character. To calm things down and justify his reaction years ago, the interpreter assured that: “I always wanted to go back, but I needed a break“, justifying his past statements by remembering that the interview had been given just two days after finishing the filming of Specter.

ROBERT PATTINSON





the saga Twilightbased on the novels written by Stephenie Meyer, became a cinematographic phenomenon due to its great success at the box office and the creation of a fandom that continues to this day, ten years after the premiere of the last installment. Dawn Part 2. The saga starred actor Robert Pattinson, who played the vampire Edward Cullen, and Kristen Stewart, who played Bella, the young human who falls in love with the supernatural being.

Nobody expected that the first installment, Twilight, would be so successful, which is why years later, especially in the last installments, one of its protagonists reneged on the movies on numerous occasions. This is the case of Pattinson, who did not hide at any time when saying how much he rejected the titles. The interpreter assured that he arrived at “irrationally hate” the movies, or that “The more I read the script, hated this guy the most (Edward), so that’s how I interpret it, as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Plus, he’s a 108-year-old virgin, so he obviously has some issues.”

