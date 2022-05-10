50 Cent leaves for Israel with two bulletproof vans

The American rapper announced a mini tour of the Middle Eastern country and has taken all precautions on the subject. He reads on and knows the rest of the story.

The success of 50cent spills over onto the stage. With various forays into the seventh art, the interpreter of “21 Questions” He has been making a name for himself on the big screen and actors of the stature of Sylvester Stallone have him considered for supporting roles in action movies that do not require a great performance.

In addition, Fifty has also delved into the business world with his personal brand of Cognac, which has brought him handsome profits since its launch in 2019. However, we all know Curtis Jackson for his unparalleled style and voice. makes it a benchmark of the urban genre.

Hence, the born in Queens has announced a mini tour of Europe where he has emphasized his visit to Israel. Fifty published through their social networks that the tickets for their July 4th show at the Menora Mivtachim Arena were sold out a few hours after its sale, for which he was forced to open a new date for the 5th of that same month.

50 Cent will visit Israel

So far everything is going well, but the truth is that the rapper’s work team has not let details of these presentations escape and the risk involved in visiting a country that is experiencing a conflict that could have war overtones, for the that the integrity of Fifty will be safeguarded by two $200,000 Chverolet Suburbans.

These SUVs were conceived from the beginning as war vehicles – not all artists have one among their fleets for nothing – for US troops in the conflict with Iraq. In addition, the singer has spared no expense and has shielded them to prevent any incident that puts his life at risk.

