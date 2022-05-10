19 Marvel Actors Who Are Best Friends In Real Life

From sharing scenes so much and after many hours of recording, some superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought their friendship to real life.

The world of Marvel always leaves something to talk about and it is that,Most people love ‘superheroes’in addition to seeing how they save humanity. If not, the ‘Spider-Man: No way Home’ movie, starring Tom Holland, no hopened grossed 1.9 billion dollars during its premiere. Besides, the friendship that the actors transmit to the spectators is very naturallike the case of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the aforementioned movie, when together they fight against the villains. But, some actors haven’t just become friends for fighting bad guys in the movie, but they took their friendship, beyond the big screen. And today we present some cases.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

After Captain America put down his shield, Mackie Y Stan they became great friendsto the extent that the MCU itself selected them for a series in which they are both protagonists.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch

Two characters who undoubtedly showed that a good relationship is necessary to survive the ‘multiverse’. Their off-set friendship was best appreciated during an ‘Infinity War’ press tour, according to the Ezpoiler portal.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

One of the most sincere and beautiful friendships known in Hollywoodtheir relationship is so good that even practical jokes are tolerated. In fact, Black Widow herself once stated that “17 years of knowing Chris Evans makes him her best friend.”

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth

The friendship of these namesakes is so strong that even at press conferences, to promote movies or something especially about the MCU, they have had to separate them, because they cannot be controlled together, everything is focused on laughter and fun.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth

Their friendship is from the recordings of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’their great connection makes it seem like they have known each other for years. In fact, that relationship led them to play characters in ‘Men in Black: International’.

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth

Better known as Loki and Thor, the brothers who most hate each other in the world of Marvel, in real life ‘love each other’. Well, outside the set they always show the good relationship they have, in addition to following each other on social networks and always talking happily.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen

Although the evil Thanos manages to separate them in ‘Avengers Infinity War’, in real life nothing can break the great friendship of bettany and Olsen. At the press conferences or events that they hold about the MCU, they always show the good relationship they have.

Scarlet Johansson and Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, sister of ‘Black Widow’ he felt such a connection with her that he confessed “feeling her like a real sister during the scenes”. On red carpets they always smile and talk to each other with great confidence. In addition to taking care of each other when walking.

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan

They have been treating each other for more than 10 years, that led them to record ‘Eternals’ when they did it with all confidence and joy. Reason that led them to seem that their romance in the film was real.

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow

Although many would have liked to see this romance outside the world of Marvel. Miss Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) has stated on many occasions that Mr. Stark is only his friend. “I found in Robert an amazing partner and friend who inspires so many.”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Although they have not been a direct part of any Marvel movie, they belong to the MCU and their friendship has been going on for more than 10 years. Because of this, every time he can, Deadpool plays practical jokes on the interpreter of Wolverine.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart

Their relationship goes beyond the movie ‘X-Men’, because they knew each other since before the recordings and they got along well. Although the filming and the sets of the movie definitely brought them closer together and strengthened their relationship, as well as their trust.

Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy

Their friendship is so great that destiny itself and other directors seem to do the impossible to bring them together, because after recording ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ together, others followed. Even Chastain jokingly stated that “James MacAvoy was following her in every movie.”

Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy

Despite being super enemies on the big screen, in real life their friendship is true. James loves his friend so much that he said he “regrets not shooting more scenes with him.”

Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o

One of the most unbreakable friendships on and off the set, because from a young age they studied at the Yale University School of Drama. And luckily they met again during the filming of ‘Black Panther’, which made them very happy.

Alexandra Shipp and Sophie Turner

Their friendship occurred during the filming of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, the relationship also occurred that they were even ‘roomies’ and years later, when Sophie Turner got married, she chose her friend Alexandra Shipp as her maid of honor.

Kit Harrington and Richard Madden

They met right on the ‘Game of Thrones’ series and have since become friends. His affection is so peculiar that when Kit Harrington was giving an interview on the red carpet of ‘Eternals’, Richard interrupted him only to give him a hug with a big smile.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau

According to Ezpoiler, Jon Favreau caused Robert to be ‘Iron Man’, their friendship goes beyond the good relationship, because not only do they like each other, but they admire each other. They even declared on occasion that they felt as if they were brothers.