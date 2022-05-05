WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Audience May 3, 2022
USA Network broadcast the special episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ on the night of Tuesday, May 3. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 661,000 viewers. This represents an increase compared to the previous week (577,000).
This episode featured several interesting segments and matches, including two title matches. Cameron Grimes retained his NXT North American Championship in a triple threat against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa, while Bron Breakker managed to retain his NXT Title against Joe Gacy in the main event of the night.
The program recorded a Compartir from 0.13 in demographic of interest (173,000 viewers), corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.14). In turn, NXT Spring Breakin’ was the 33rd most watched cable show on Wednesday night.
WWE NXT audiences in 2022
- January 4: 685,000 viewers
- January 11: 647,000 viewers
- January 18: 587,000 viewers
- January 25: 593,000 viewers
- February 1: 619,000 viewers
- February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 22: 612,000 viewers
- March 1: 551,000 viewers
- March 8: 613,000 viewers
- March 15: 624,000 viewers
- March 22: 628,000 viewers
- March 29: 626,000 viewers
- April 5: 631,000 viewers
- April 12: 610,000 viewers
- April 19: 569,000 viewers
- April 26: 577,000 viewers
-
May 3: 661,000 viewers
don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.
Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.