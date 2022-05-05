WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Audience May 3, 2022

USA Network broadcast the special episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ on the night of Tuesday, May 3. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 661,000 viewers. This represents an increase compared to the previous week (577,000).

This episode featured several interesting segments and matches, including two title matches. Cameron Grimes retained his NXT North American Championship in a triple threat against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa, while Bron Breakker managed to retain his NXT Title against Joe Gacy in the main event of the night.

The program recorded a Compartir from 0.13 in demographic of interest (173,000 viewers), corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.14). In turn, NXT Spring Breakin’ was the 33rd most watched cable show on Wednesday night.



WWE NXT audiences in 2022

January 4: 685,000 viewers

January 11: 647,000 viewers

January 18: 587,000 viewers

January 25: 593,000 viewers

February 1: 619,000 viewers

February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 22: 612,000 viewers

March 1: 551,000 viewers

March 8: 613,000 viewers

March 15: 624,000 viewers

March 22: 628,000 viewers

March 29: 626,000 viewers

April 5: 631,000 viewers

April 12: 610,000 viewers

April 19: 569,000 viewers

April 26: 577,000 viewers



May 3: 661,000 viewers

