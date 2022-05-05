Will Tom Holland really be there in Season 2?

We know it: Hollywood is always on the lookout for new scoops that can pique the curiosity of avid cinema fans. One of the couples of the moment I am definitely Zendaya and Tom Hollandall of whom are getting talked about practically every day.

Recently, there has also been a lot of talk about a cameo by Tom Holland in Euphoria, the TV series where Zendaya is the protagonist in the role of Rue. She wanted to break the silence, talking about the series and revealing some background on the possible presence of Holland.

Euphoria: Zendaya’s answer to Hollywood rumors

Zendaya made statements to theHollywood Access, where he responded in a very timid way to the question about the possible cameo of Tom Holland. The actress stated that it can neither confirm nor deny the rumorssaying that “Could be. It might be true. I cannot confirm or deny. The world may never know“. So, in the end, the actress did not want to overreact.

The rumors started due to the presence of Tom Holland at the representation staged by the character of Lexi. Although this is a guess made on blurry shots, the subject of the photo seems to be the Spiderman actor himself.

It is currently unclear whether or not Holland will be featured in Euphoria, but what is sure is that his visits on the set of the series were definitely consistent. Did he want to support his partner or did he want to settle in on the set? It is still not clear. Meanwhile, HBO has also confirmed one third season of the series starring Zendaya.