Will Smith: “I always wanted to kill my father”, the unheard-of confession that causes controversy

The actor Will Smith He is still in the eye of the hurricane after the scandal that occurred at the last Oscar 2022 Awards, but this time one of the revelations he wrote in his book was revealed and that has caused more controversy around him, because he assured that he always wanted Kill his father.

Will Smith, a Hollywood actor, seems to be on a losing streak that seems to have no end. This began in March because, in the middle of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony, he got up from his seat and walked to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock because he made a joke about his wife Jada’s alopecia. Pinkett-Smith.

Related news

However, recently the Yasss show portal took up some revelations from the book “Will”, which is an autobiography in which the actor revealed numerous revelations of his life, among which was the one in which he felt the desire to avenge his mother and kill his father.

Will Smith made strong confessions in his book. Reuters

Will Smith confesses to having wanted to attempt on the life of his father

The book of Will Smith It went on sale last summer of 2021 and slipped into the list of the 80 best-selling books in the United States, but everything seems to have taken a “second wind” now with the controversy of the slap he gave Chris Rock.

In the book, Will Smith reveals that his childhood was an extremely hard stage because he lived in an environment of violence; he narrates that his father was an alcoholic who often violated his mother, Caroline Bright.

Will Smith. AP

The violence exerted by father from Will Smith caused the actor to arouse his hatred towards him, since he assured that he had a desire to kill his father when I was bigger and braver.

“One night, as I was carefully carrying him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. As a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when I was old enough, when I was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, I would kill him (…) I stopped at the top of the stairs. I thought I could easily push him off me “

Willard Carroll Smith Sr., Will Smith’s father, passed away in November 2016 as a result of cancer; his mother is still alive. For his part, Will Smith was last seen in India, apparently attending a spiritual retreat.

mva