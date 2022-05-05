Will Smith: “I always wanted to kill my father”, the unheard-of confession that causes controversy

The actor Will Smith He is still in the eye of the hurricane after the scandal that occurred at the last Oscar 2022 Awards, but this time one of the revelations he wrote in his book was revealed and that has caused more controversy around him, because he assured that he always wanted Kill his father.

Will Smith, a Hollywood actor, seems to be on a losing streak that seems to have no end. This began in March because, in the middle of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony, he got up from his seat and walked to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock because he made a joke about his wife Jada’s alopecia. Pinkett-Smith.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker