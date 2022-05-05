Why singers are always accused of not being the authors of their songs — New Code

Rosalía, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are some of the artists who have to put up with the shadow of suspicion about the authorship of their songs

Every time Rosalía and ‘Mal Quiero’ are talked about, the smartass on duty can’t miss the note saying: “Well, but a large part of the album was actually made by C. Tangana when they were still together”. Let’s see, it’s true that the singer is credited as co-author on eight of the eleven songs on the album —including the song ‘Poder’—, but isn’t anyone saying that ‘You stopped loving me’? wrote C. Tangana, when in the credits the person who appears as co-author is also Cristian Quirante Catalán? You’re smelling it, right? It is the whiff of machismo.

The same has been repeated with the ‘Motmomami’ album, where Rauw Alejandro appears in the credits of two songs. Rosalía’s authorship was once again questioned when, to begin with, the Catalan started dating the Puerto Rican when she had already been working on the album for a year and a half. The songs where Alejandro appears as co-author are ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘Bizcochito’, and the contribution was minimal: in the first he only added the word ‘naki’ to the chorus of “pa’ti, naki, chicken teriyaki” and in `Bizcochito ‘ deleted a second. Even Alejandro had to go out and cover mouths with two tweetswhere he concluded: “They hating, we billing”.

They do write their songs

Simply, Rosalía decided to quote her boyfriend out of deference. In the same way that she would do if a friend of hers showed up one day at the studio to pay her a visit and comment on something that made her think, she would also put her as co-author of the album. “I put everyone, even if they have done 1%, or 0.01% of whatever, because that is my ethic as a musician”said the artist.

The same has happened to other artists like Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift. In 2019, the writer Zara Lisbon said that Ariana Grande is just “a cartoon and a creation” and compared her to Taylor Swift, saying that she does write her songs. Although it seems like the typical ‘hate’ that no artist would respond to (the writer only had 2,000 followers on Twitter), Grande did and dedicated herself to publishing voice notes and screenshots of the conversations she has with the producers of her songs, in which she usually appears as co-author, to demonstrate that she does intervene in the process. Oh, by the way, Grande has written songs for other artists, like Normani. In case anyone doubted her talent.

An era full of co-authors

A Taylor Swift The same thing happened to him, despite the fact that his songs are very personal. Two months ago, Damon Albarn (Blur) could see the fury of the ‘swifties’, including the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, (confessed fan of Swift), when said the country star doesn’t write his own lyrics. When they showed her that they were, she added that she “co-writes them” wanting to take away their merit.

The grace of the whole story is that the norm in the era of hyperpop is that all songs have multiple authors. Billboard did a study in 2020 and found that of the 283 songs that had occupied the number of its world chart since the millennium began, only 13 had a single author.

Among them, precisely, a theme of a woman; Alicia Keys, ‘Fallin’. Another 2018 study published by ‘Music Business’ magazine concluded that to write a songa hit of those that hit it, an average of nine authors are needed. For example, Travis Scott’s theme, ‘Sicko Mode’, which he did with Drake, has up to 30 authors credited, because now producers and arrangers are also cited. Namely, most artists co-write their songsbut, unfortunately, the unfair accusations about authorship are always directed at the singers.