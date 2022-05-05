U17 female dream dies at the hands of Canada • University Weekly

The Costa Rican under-17 women’s soccer team was eliminated from the Pre-World Cup heading to India 2022 after losing 0-3 against Canada in the quarterfinals.

The Costa Rican under-17 women’s soccer team fell 0-3 against its similar team from Canada for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Pre-World Cup that takes place in the Dominican Republic and awards three tickets to the India 2022 World Cup.

The nationals held on in the first half against a North American team that started as favorites, but had been showing signs of not being as overwhelming as Mexico or the United States, and even though they launched seven shots, they only sent three to the Genesis frame Pérez, who responded like the greats.

The Nationals even dared to shoot Coraline Lallier at the frame not once, not twice, not three, but four times, and all at the frame, although they lacked aim and Lallier stopped everything. Thus, both achieved a 0-0 at half time, optimal for the Costa Ricans and unsatisfactory for the Canadians.

At this, Canada coach Emma Humphries moved her bench and brought in Jamie Perrault in place of Jade Bordeleau for the snap. In this change was the key to open the national lock seven minutes into the second half.

Humphries also had another key in Renee Watson, who just four minutes after coming on in the 62nd minute, was already scoring the second goal.

When the nationals were barely getting over this blow, a third goal came, this time from the Canadian scorer Rosa Maalouf, to settle the game once and for all and with that any illusion of those led by Patricia Aguilar to travel to the World Cup India 2022 .

CRC: Genesis Pérez, Brittany Vásquez (Ashly González, 75′), Josselyn Briceño, Jimena Rodríguez, Valentina Rivera, Priscilla Rodríguez (Sharon Lobo, 85′), Verónica Matarrita, Mónica Matarrita (Sara Ramírez, 85′), Luciana González (Jimena Jiménez , 75′) Tanisha Fonseca and Yoselin Fonseca (Ashley Elizondo, 40′). DT: Patricia Aguilar.

DOG: Coralie Lallier, Mya Archibald (Nyema Ingleton, 83), Ella Ottey, Zoe Markesini, Clare Logan, Isabel Monck, Felicia Roy (Jeneva Hernández Gray, 62′), Ana Hauer, Rosa Maalouf (Nya Rose, 73′), Jade Bordeleau (Jamie Perrault, 46′) and Amanda Allen (Renee Watson, 62′). DT: Emma Humphries.

Goals: 0-1 (53 ‘): Perrault. 0-2 (66 ‘): Watson. 0-3 (70 ‘): Maalouf. Referee: Karitza Guerra (HON). Admonished: There wasn’t. expelled: There wasn’t. Pan American Stadium of San Cristóbal, 5 pm.