Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith’s slap at White House dinner

Trevor Noah poked fun at Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars during his appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

During the Academy Awards in March, Smith took the stage and punched Chris Rock after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

After returning to his seat, Smith proceeded to yell at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” Since then, various comedians and hosts have made jokes and comments about the slap, and now Noah has followed suit.

At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 30), the host of The Daily Show told the audience: “It’s risky to make jokes these days. I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars.

“I’ve actually been a little worried tonight. What if I make a really bad joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband runs up on stage and thanks me?”

Kellyanne Conway is an American political consultant who previously worked under Donald Trump during his time as president. Her husband George Conway, a lawyer and political activist, is staunchly anti-Trump.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Martha Stewart and many more attended the dinner.

After numerous apologies for the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy. Since then, the actor has been banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years.

Following the slap, Jack Whitehall discussed the possible implications for comedians, suggesting that they might now think twice about their material before presenting it to live audiences.

“I think presenters from now on are going to control themselves every time they write a joke for their monologues thinking that this has happened,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.