Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Thursday 5 May 2022

Thursday 5 May 2022 – Television

Directed by Bong Joon-ho. A Film with Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Yeo-jeong Jo, Choi Woo-Sik, Park So-dam, Hyae Jin Chang. Original title: Parasite. Drama Genre – South Korea, 2019. VM 14

Ki-woo lives in a modest apartment below street level. The presence of parents, Ki-taek and Chung-sook, and sister Ki-jung makes housing conditions difficult, but family affection unites them despite everything. Together they do their utmost in humble jobs to make ends meet, without a real strategy but always with pride and a touch of cunning. The turning point comes with a friend of Ki-woo, who offers the boy the opportunity to replace him as an English teacher for the daughter of a rich family: the job is well paid, and the mansion of Mr. Park, a manager of a ‘ IT company, is an architectural masterpiece. Ki-woo is so enthusiastic about it that, talking to Ms. Park about her youngest son’s drawings, he sees an opportunity to seize, creating a secret identity for Sister Ki-jung as an arts teacher and insinuating himself even further. deep into the lives of unsuspecting strangers.

