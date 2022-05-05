Tom Cruise arrives in Mexico to present Top Gun: Maverick

Reading time: two minutes

In order to promote his next film “Top Gun: Maverick”actor and Pilot Tom Cruise will come to Mexico City. The protagonist of the famous film will be accompanied by part of the cast such as Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. According to a tweet from Paramount Mexico, the film’s production house, the event will take place in Toreo Parque Central.

On May 3, Paramount Pictures Mexico announced through its social networks that the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick would take place this Friday the 6th at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico City. In addition, they revealed that the cast of the long-awaited film would be present. With the event at the door, the Twitter account has been doing various activities to raffle double passes for access to the function and an exclusive place on the red carpet.

the cast of #TopGunMaverick lands at the premiere and red carpet this Friday at 5:00 pm on @Cinepolis from @ToreoPC. How do we give them a Mexican welcome? 👀🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jCY80VhjNG – Paramount Pictures Mexico (@ParamountMexico) May 3, 2022

The wait has been very long for all the fans; More than 30 years ago, Top Gun premiered on the big screen. This film became one of the most iconic films for all aviation lovers and is undoubtedly part of the Pop culture of the 80’s. But, now yes, it is ready and prepare engines that the moment is coming. Top Gun: Maverick will land in theaters in 23 days.

Top Gun has had its fans -from Mexico and all over the world- waiting for the sequel named “Top Gun: Maverick”. The film was originally planned to be released on June 26, 2020. It was later postponed to December 23, 2020; later it was announced that it would be July 2, 2021 when Pete Mitchell would return to the big screen. Later, November 19, 2021 was established as the expected moment.

It was in September 2021 when, just two and a half months after the premiere, Top Gun: Maverick was rescheduled again. Finally, the film will be released until May 27, 2022 and the revelation of the new trailer suggests that this time there is no going back. We can finally enjoy this new facet of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell played by Tom Cruise.