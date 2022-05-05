Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Says Thor Will Have a Midlife Crisis

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8 and without a doubt the excitement among fans grows as we get closer to the long-awaited date. In this film we will see Chris Hemsworth in the leading role alongside Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster, whom we saw in a love affair with Thor in Thor- 77% and Thor: A Dark World – 66%.

love and thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed the 2017 Marvel Studios hit movie Thor: Ragnarok. 92%. In a recent interview with Associated Press, Waititi mentioned that the character of Hemsworth faces a difficult midlife crisis in love and thunder. In addition, the filmmaker believes that Christian Bale is about to become the best villain in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the beloved Asgardian finds himself without purpose. As he searches for a new meaning for his life alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gorr the Butcher of Gods (played by bale) crosses his path. Even though the villain has yet to appear in any trailers or official material for the feature film, comic book fans know how dangerous this character can be. Waititi he even thinks his version of Gorr could topple Thanos or Hela on Marvel’s list of antagonists. The filmmaker expressed the following:

It’s a really cool, really fun and weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor. And, IMHO, we have probably the best villain Marvel has ever had in Christian Bale. Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or if he should be a hero. I guess you could call it a mid-life crisis.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder then:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

