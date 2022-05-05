This montage of Eva Green as Yennefer from ‘The Witcher’ has convinced fans

The team is in the process of selecting protagonists and the followers launch their proposals.

The Witcher team is in the process of finding their ideal leads. The first to be confirmed has been Geralt of Rivia himself, who will be played by Henry Cavill, and the names of those who will accompany him on this adventure remain to be known. Soon we will know who it will be Yenneferbut the fans could not wait and have proposed their candidate: Eva Green.

The Reddit User 1vergil has shared on the web a ‘fan-made’ montage where the protagonist of Penny Dreadful is characterized as the powerful sorceress with whom the sorcerer lives a romance.

“He really fits the mold”, “I love it. We also know that he has no problem with the nudity involved The Witcher” either “I think it’s a good counterpart” These are some of the comments that the rest of the collaborators have written. There are also those who see the problems of the signing and point out that there may not be enough budget to keep two stars of the stature of Cavill and Green.

At the moment, what is known about the cast is that it will be international, so we can expect members of any nationality. The first season will have eight episodes and will be based primarily on the novels, not the video games. If all goes according to plan, it will be released in 2020.