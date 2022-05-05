The Rock wants a butt like Khloe Kardashian’s

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants you to her wax figure has Khloe Kardashian’s wax buttocks .

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently visited his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas for the first time and noted that while the resemblance was predictably uncanny, something was missing. Especially after seeing her wax neighbor Khloe Kardashian.

Johnson published a video on TikTok in which he shows his visit and his reaction to seeing her figure. “Wait, wait a second,” The Rock says in the video, looking at the back of the Kardashian figure before walking over to another wax figure next to his.

The complaint of Dwayne Johnson was clear: he wanted more ass. Or rather: she wanted Khloe Kardashian’s ass. “Guys, can we…? I mean, that’s amazing, but can we add a little more to my… glutes? Give me more glutes! Like this,” the actor says, nodding towards the Kardashian figure.

The hilarious TikTok and The Rock’s complaint has more than 14 million visits and exceeds 3 million likes, figures that explain that the video has reached the real Khloe Kardashian, who did not hesitate to share the video on Instagram Stories with great sympathy. “Looks like I’m in AMAZING company. Yeah @therock,” he wrote alongside the video on his Instagram profile.

In a later clip, where The Rock referred to his wax “assets,” Kardashian also commented an amused “I’m crying!!! @therock,” as well as being “hooked” by the Madame Tussauds artists, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Already We don’t know if The Rock’s buttocks will be increased or if both have been left to train their butts together with any of these exercises that would come in handy for rock-hard buttocks… Never better said.

katie dupere

Katie Dupere is an editor and writer in New York City specializing in identity, internet culture, social good, lifestyle and beauty topics.

