The live music of the weekend is “pink” – Chronicle

A weekend of live music is expected which has women as protagonists in the concerts of the clubs of Versilia. Female music. The musical roundup starts tonight tonight at the Indian Club in Varignano with Roby’s piano bar on the keyboards. The “Salotto del Sakay” in Lido proposes a full immersion blues tomorrow evening with the duo “Bottai & Gori” composed by Francesco Bottai ex Gatti Mezzi and Nico Gori.

It will be jam session, open, also at the Bar Centro in Piano di Conca with the house band composed by the singer Amanda Batista, a girl of Brazilian origins and Viareggio by adoption, who after having auditioned for different talents, felt the need to do something of his own, something that reflected everything he needed to tell, his life. Amanda began singing live covers of her favorite artists such as Amy Whinehouse, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Dalla, Rihanna, to release her first pop album “The Mirror of the Soul”. The Rock Divas will perform at the Villa Tarabuso in Montramito while the Tuscan transformer Gianmarco Puccinelli will return to the Almarosa in Forte dei Marmi with an international journey into music, especially for women.

The Versilian Blow My Zeppelin will be transferred to the Megik Cult in Livorno with hard rock hits while at the Corsaro Rosso at the Vialone great return of the Manolo Strimpelli Nait Orkestra for a show to the rhythm of gastromusic between animation, prestidigitation, poetry and Tuscan musical tradition contaminated by Balkan rhythms, Mexican mariachi, tarante, pizziche and songwriting reinterpretations.

For Saturday evening in Versilia, the appointment is with the jazz dinner at Rosolaccio in Tonfano this time starring Elisa Mini who studied singing at the Martini Conservatory in Bologna, who will be accompanied by Andrea Garibaldi, on the piano, Nino Nazionale on the double bass for a trip between jazz standard up to brazil in an explosion of notes, vocals and harmony. The classic Saturday blues jam session will take place at Sakay.

Dario Pecchia