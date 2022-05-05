The great Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his birthday with 5 movies on Netflix

A day like today, but 1946Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, the great icon of action movies, was born in New York. Although Sly has given life to several characters on the big screen, without a doubt the most emblematic are Rocky Balboa Y John Rambo.

Sly got off to a timid start on screen, with extra roles and even secondary in several series. The great cunning of him did not let him cross his arms, so kept auditioning for all kinds of roleseven got to work in a Triple X tape call “The Italian Stallion”.

In the 1970s, he began to write the script for what would be his greatest work, “Rocky.” By this time Sly was having a bad passthe lack of employment and therefore lack of moneyThey were cornering him. In a twist of fate, luck knocked on his door and he managed to sell his script to the Meterbut with certain conditions, one of them being that he could make decisions about the writings and also be able to play Rocky Balboa.

MGM agreed and greenlit the project, with John G. Avildsen What director, sly What Rocky and a huge cast consisting of Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers and Burgess Meredith. The film was released on December 3, 1976 and caused a furor, not only at the box office, but also in the Oscar awardswhere got three statuettesincluding “Best film”. This event ended up elevating Sly’s career.

The public had fallen in love with the story of the fighter, so they clamored for more, Sly gave them what they wanted with new installments of Rocky.

in the 80’s He would end up consolidating his career at the top, with “Rambo”. Based on the book of David Morellit premiered “FirstBlood”, the first film about John Ramboof the Vietnam War veteran who seeks a place in the world and is rejected by society. The history of former green beret also proliferated, to the point of becoming a franchiseJust like Rocky.

Already at the top, action roles began to rain down for Sly, at the same time that he dedicated himself to new sequels to his masterpieces.

Today at 75 years old still in force as an icon of cinema. To celebrate your birthday, we recommend 5 movies you can find on Netflix.

Rockey (1976)

The movie that started it all. A solid storyan great acting display and a 5-star soundtrackthey made “Rocky” at the top.

Rocky IV (1985)

On November 27, 1985, it was released in theaters “Rocky IV” in the context of the Cold War. The fourth installment begins with the mythical rival and friend of Rocky, apollo creed (Carl Weathers) waging an unprecedented fight against the Russian Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Apollo was no match for Drago and dies in the ring before Balboa could throw in the towel. Destroyed by the death of his friend, the “Italian Stallion” will put aside his retirement, to avenge him by challenging Drago to a final combat, in the heart of the city. USSR, Russia.

Rarely does a sequel outperform its predecessor, “Rocky IV“He proved it amply, not only at the box officebut also in history.

Also, it’s good to have the film fresh for when Stallone prepared the director’s cut. New scenes and 4K quality await in this edition that will be presented in theaters and home formats (DVD, Blu-Ray) to November of this year.

Rambo III (1988)

The “Cold War” between USSR Y USA was coming to an end, but the cinema still had chances to continue exploiting this theme.

In “Rambo IIIThe former Green Beret was embracing his retirement, but duty calls when one of his only friends, the General Trautmann (Richard Crenna) is captured by Soviet forces in Afghanistan during a mission. John must leave everything behind to become the elite soldier what is it and rescue your friend of certain death.

Rocky Balboa (2006)

16 years after Rocky was last seen fighting, the boxer returned to thrill the public. The story presented us with an older Balboa, having to deal with his family problems, the lack of his beloved Adrian and a estrangement from his son Robert have him on the ropes, without forgetting that the desire to return to the ring stings strongly in his heart. heart.

Rocky ends his career once and for all by facing a young heavyweight promise. The critics and the public were delighted with this return.

Believe (2015)

The idea of ​​a spin off Rocky fans weren’t very excited about it, but when they got a chance to see “Creed” they had to admit they were wrong.

Directed by Ryan Cooglerthis story opens a tangent that takes us away from Rocky to focus on the son of the famous boxer Apollo, adonis creed. With the participation of Sly and Michael B. Jordan, “Creed” was responsible for exciting and conquering the entire public, even the most staunch fans of “Rocky”.

The story still stands, in fact the third part is being prepared with Jordan returning as Adonis and at the same time occupying the director’s chair.