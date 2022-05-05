The great Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his birthday with 5 movies on Netflix

A day like today, but 1946Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, the great icon of action movies, was born in New York. Although Sly has given life to several characters on the big screen, without a doubt the most emblematic are Rocky Balboa Y John Rambo.

Sly got off to a timid start on screen, with extra roles and even secondary in several series. The great cunning of him did not let him cross his arms, so kept auditioning for all kinds of roleseven got to work in a Triple X tape call “The Italian Stallion”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker