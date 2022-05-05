The end of ‘Friends’ turns 18

The end of friends You are of age. This May he celebrates his eighteenth anniversary and becomes an adult who could leave home. But he won’t. He stays here with us; both physically HBO Max—, as in the collective cultural imaginary. Yes, it is true that he has not had an entirely easy adolescence, because in recent years it has become fashionable, in some sectors of social networks, to say that the series is not funny or to label it as sexist. Nonsense, now we’ll see why. The legacy of fiction David Crane Y Martha Kaufmann it’s unique and iconic, but to understand it, we have to rewind even further in time.

friends aired its first episode on NBC on September 22, 1994, the date on which a large part of the viewers who currently watch it were not even born. The medium of television was different then, and what now seems old to us, at that time was very modern. It is true, however, that the series did not bring anything too original in its story – a group of six young friends who seek to move forward with their lives in New York with the support of others – but the magic was in the way. Because it is in him that the series shone.



The iconic series has already come of age. /HBO Max

textbook humor

the mood of friends it is academic. And that’s why there are people who criticize him now, because he doesn’t go beyond what the comedy manuals say. Now, if this humor is the one that appears in the manuals, it will be for something. perhaps using easy jokes, perhaps using the usual narrative techniques, but the series always manages to be laughable, and that was the important thing. Also helping to elevate this material were the six brilliant actors who starred in the sitcom: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew PerryLisa KudrowMatt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox Y David Schwimmerthe latter being, for example, a physical comedy genius.

Yes, two decades have passed, perhaps not all jokes work as well as before. There are some that even squeak because of the macho or homophobic overtones characteristic of the time. But let’s not go overboard with criticism. friends is a satirical series and therefore it is inevitable that it will play with stereotypes, but it is not more macho than many series of the moment. Let’s look at the role that women had, very often more protagonists than them. monica Y Phoebe showed great independence and sexual freedom, and Rachel she is a subtle feminist icon; a character who escaped from the life they had chosen for her to make her own path, even when it meant being a single mother.



Some say that friends carries macho stereotypes. /HBO Max

beautiful and exciting

friends it was not always perfect, because it is very difficult to maintain the level throughout 10 seasons of more than 20 episodes each. When you’ve had so many episodes, you have to start pulling plots from under the rocks that may not work at all, like the relationship between Joey and Rachel, but, nevertheless, the series endured without experiencing a great decline that we have seen in many other series of so many seasons that end up crashing at the conclusion (Game of Thrones, how i met your mother…). So that, friends she came alive at the end, and that allowed her to make a beautiful and exciting closing.

monica Y Chandler left the hospital with their newborn children and Rachel Y RossThey finally ended up together. Happy ending for the two great relationships developed throughout the series, but bittersweet for the group, who said goodbye to the apartment where they had lived together for so many moments. And nothing sums up the series better than Chandler’s last line, “Where are we going to make coffee?” because it captures this simple yet effective humor and the familiarity it managed to create friends with spaces like Central Perk, where, even now, after 18 years, it seems that you can once again spend time with lifelong friends.