Super Mario movie with Chris Pratt is delayed

Nintendo and Universal move the premiere of the Super Mario movie to 2023 with the voices of Chris Pratt and Anna Taylor-Joy

Shigeru Miyamotofrom Nintendohas published a short statement On twitter in which he announces that the next animated film by Super Mario Bros. It will no longer be released this year. The film has Chris Pratt giving voice to the famous plumber, whom they accompany Anna Taylor Joy like Princess Peach, charlie day like Luigi, Jack Black like bowser, Keegan-Michael Key like Toad, seth roden like Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong Kevin Michael Richardson like kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco like Spike.

“After consulting with Chris, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros movie, we have decided to move the global release to spring 2023: the April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North AmericaMiyamoto said. “My sincerest apologies, but I promise the wait will be worth it.” The Chris Miyamoto is referring to is the CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri.

With Mario’s movement leaving a gap in the holidays for Universalthe studio is moving the release date of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish from DreamWorks Animation to occupy the release date of December 21. The spin-off of Shrek It was scheduled to hit theaters on September 23.

After years in the making, plans for an animated Super Mario Bros. movie began to come together in 2018, when Nintendo and Universal announced a partnership for the project. Illumination Entertainment, the animation studio behind The minions, Gru my favorite villainY Sings, was also on board. Universal and Nintendo are co-financing the feature film about the video game character.

Super Mario Bros. is run by the great Aaron Horvath Y Michael Jeleniccreators of Teen Titans Go! Let’s hope they make us forget the infamous live-action adaptation he starred in. Bob Hoskins beside John Leguizamo, Samantha Mathis Y Dennis Hopper in 1993.