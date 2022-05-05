“She opened the whole movie”: Tom Cruise celebrated the collaboration of Lady Gaga in Top Gun: Maverick

UNITED STATES-. Tuesday May 3 Lady Gaga released the long-awaited single Hold My Hand of the sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The star, who recently expressed on social media how special the song was to her, was celebrated by the film’s protagonist, Tom Cruise. The actor went through The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked about the huge impact the song has on the film.

According to Cruisethe incredible” Lady Gaga “Not only is he on the soundtrack” of the upcoming film, but he also “helped compose the score.” The star of the original film top gun of 1986 explained that the artist presented her song to him and hans zimmerwho also composed the music for the sequel after they struggled to find the right perspective.

“It just opened up the whole movie. She is amazing. She just opened those doors to the emotional core of the movie that we had… at that point, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she had written was a perfect fit and became, really, the underlying score and heartbeat of our movie,” he said. Cruise on Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga worked on the song for years

On Tuesday Lady Gaga announced the release of the single Hold My Hand through an emotional publication in Instagram. “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the AMAZING movie #topgunmaverick but also for the people who feel like they won’t be okay or WE will never be okay and that life taught me in the hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself,” he wrote.

“When you feel alone, sad, apart from the world, away from yourself and from others, #takemelamano. One day, you may even be strong enough to defend yourself. I love you with all my heart for all the years I have been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you. Thank you, here we go!” he concluded. Lady Gaga.



