Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with an unusual request

The interpreter said, on social networks, that she still could not believe that a year had passed since they launched the “Rare Impact” fund, whose money is intended to help people with mental health problems.

And this is precisely what his birthday wish was about, Selena Gomez asked all her followers Please support her further with this project. “For my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you could donate to the Rare Impact fund that helps provide mental health services to those who need it most. Please join me in being a part of the solution!” he said.

the followers of Selena Gomez They reacted immediately, expressing their admiration for the artist and sending her good wishes. “Happy birthday queen. We love you”; “Happy Birthday to one of the strongest women i have ever seen“; “Lots of love. May God continue to bless you “, were part of the messages he received.

After almost three decades of life, the interpreter of “Rare” has assured that she has a lot to celebrate. The artist has waged a personal health battle after have lupus and undergo a kidney transplant. She recently trended on social media by posting a controversial video clip in which she talks about toxic relationships.