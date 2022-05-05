Samsung updates its old phones with 4 new features of the Galaxy S22 camera

Share

4 functions of the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are now available in the old models of the company.

Samsung has announced the arrival of some of the Galaxy S22 camera features to the previous models of the Galaxy family.

Although the company had already brought some new features of its S22 to old models, now the brand has decided to start updating the models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family, to introduce even more news that debuted alongside its latest generation of flagships.

Better portraits at night, more quality in third-party apps and other news that come to the Galaxy S21

The news has been confirmed by Samsung through its official forum in Korean, where it has indicated that the Galaxy S21 will be updated very soon to introduce four of the news included in the camera of the Galaxy S22. They are the following:

Improved night portrait mode

Improved auto framing

Support for video call app extensions and auto-framing effects

Quality improvements for third-party camera apps and social media apps

But The Samsung Galaxy S21 They won’t be the only models to be updated to introduce these features. Samsung will also bring them to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the coming weeks, also including support for the Camera Raw app and lens compatibility telephoto with the “Pro” mode of the camera.

Other older models will also receive some of the new features. For example, the Galaxy ZFlip 3 It will be updated with the auto-framing feature and extensions in video calls, as well as quality improvements in third-party apps.

For their part, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note20 they will receive the night portrait mode improvementsand the Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip will be updated with auto framing mode improvements.

Finally, it is announced that the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE will receive the support for extensions in video callswhile the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have support for extensions in video calls during the first half of this year.

For now, only the Galaxy S21 have started receiving the update in some European countries and in South Korea. Holders of the rest of the models will have to wait a little longer.

