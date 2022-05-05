Robert De Niro’s marathon shooting day in Puerto Madero, along with his daughter and his girlfriend

Robert De Niro during the third day of recording in Buenos Aires, behind the scenes of the Nada series (RS Photos)

For the third day in a row, Robert De Niro meets the schedule of the filming of the series Anywhich will feature his Argentine friend and colleague, Louis Brandoni, and will be broadcast on the Star+ streaming platform. The renowned actor arrived in Buenos Aires last Saturday on a private flight, and enjoyed the local cuisine with a classic barbecue and ice cream for dessert. As far as he could tell teleshowon Wednesday started the day in the early hours of the morning and the recordings lasted until 18. Once again his partner, Tiffany Chen, accompanied him on the set, and had lunch with the youngest daughter of the movie star, Helen Gracefruit of his previous marriage with Grace Hightwoer.

The filming of one of the scenes took place at the Faena Art Center, located in Puerto Madero, and as on previous occasions, the Federal Police fenced the perimeter and the actor’s personal guardians were also present at all times. With the rays of dawn they recorded a shot where De Niro gets out of a yellow Mercedez Benz, an icon of the ’80s, together with Brandoni, and they repeated the recording six times. Later he filmed inside for several more hours, until at noon they cut for lunch.

Surrounded by a fence and the presence of police cash, the actor began the recording day at 6 in the morning

At lunchtime they stopped filming to rest and then resumed until six in the afternoon.

After noon Robert De Niro’s youngest daughter, Helen Grace, said present on set

His girlfriend arrived with the actor’s youngest daughter and together they went to a fast food chain. It should be remembered that the protagonist of The Irish Y Taxi driver He has been in a relationship with the martial arts teacher since August 2021, when the paparazzi caught them together on a yacht ride. They had already met in 2015 when they coincided in the movie The Intern (fashion intern) beside Anne Hathaway. At that time they hired an instructor to teach her character Tai Chi in the park, Ben Whittaker, a retired widower with too much free time who wanted to do different activities to try to fill it. And the one chosen for the position was none other than Tiffany Chena true expert in the field who proudly carries a family legacy from generation to generation.

At that time the actor was married to the stewardess Grace Hightowerwith whom he was the father of Elliot (24) Y Helen Grace (11), and they separated in 2018, after more than two decades of marriage. The little girl who accompanies him during his stay in our country is the youngest of her six children, and she is the one who sometimes joins her father’s work schedule. For the 78-year-old American actor, this is the second experience filming in Argentina, since in the ’80s he recorded part of the film The mission in the province of Misiones.

The yellow Mercedes Benz from the ’80s was the main setting for the first scenes of Robert De Niro with Luis Brandoni

Helen Grace, Robert De Niro’s 11-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to Grace Hightower

From Monday, April 25, he put himself in the shoes of the character he will play in the dramatic comedy directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat: in the series it will be a foreign friend that Brandoni will embody, so it will be a link that is somehow related to the friendship that unites the two actors in reality. The New Yorker will appear in different scenes throughout the five episodes that focus on Manuel (Brandoni), a gastronomic critic and a benchmark of Buenos Aires culture who suffers a personal crisis due to the death of the maid he had for 40 years. . Unable to fend for himself around the house, and financially crippled after squandering his money, the entry of a new, younger employee into his household will be both a generational and a cultural shock.

Tiffany Chen, the actor’s girlfriend, and Helen Grace, the youngest daughter of Robert De Niro

With an impeccable outfit, Robert De Niro in the skin of the character he will play in the Nada series (RS Photos)

