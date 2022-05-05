Reese Witherspoon slapped Ryan Philippe on ‘Cruel Intentions’ after he improvised off-camera

cruel intentions is a movie that still stands as one of the classic teen dramas of all time. A 1999 film that featured a star-studded cast including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon, cruel intentions received mixed reviews at the box office, but was very well received by fans. These days, viewers look for cruel intentions as a great example of the genre, as well as the movie that brought together real-life couple Phillippe and Witherspoon. As it turns out, sparks flew between Phillippe and Witherspoon both on-screen and off.

Why did Reese Witherspoon slap Ryan Phillippe in ‘Cruel Intentions’?

In cruel intentionsRyan Phillippe played Sebastian Valmont, a privileged high school student who prides himself on his skills as a womanizer and master manipulator. Her plan to seduce the sweet Annette, played by Witherspoon, goes awry when he falls in love with her. Determined to protect her reputation, Sebastian lies to Annette and tells her that he never really had feelings for her, leading to a confrontation between the young couple.

The fight scene was full of intense emotions and Phillippe was determined to get it right. According to a video on the MsMojo YouTube channel, Phillippe was improvising a lot during the scene, irritating Witherspoon to the point where he slapped Phillippe. The shocking moment was organic and raw, showing the pain of the characters, and director Roger Kumble decided to keep the slap shot in the finished film.

How did Ryan Phillippe convince Reese Witherspoon to join the cast of ‘Cruel Intentions’?

While it may be hard for fans to imagine someone else in the role of Annette, Witherspoon was initially not drawn to the script. cruel intentions. In fact, during the casting call for the film, Witherspoon and Phillippe, who were dating at the time, had several conversations about the film. Witherspoon would later recall that Phillippe worked hard to convince her that she was perfect for the character of Annette. In an oral history of the 2019 film for Entertainment Weekly, Witherspoon noted that both Phillippe and Kumble introduced him to the film over dinner.

“I thought we were just going to dinner as friends, and then Roger and Ryan asked me to do the movie,” Witherspoon said. “I remember a batch to coerce.” Phillippe added: “We drank a lot of wine. We were courting her! She loved the movie I, but it wasn’t a great role at the time for her. She helped Roger make him one.” The rest, of course, is history, with Witherspoon and Phillippe signing for cruel intentions and helping to make the film a cult classic.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon met at a birthday party

Witherspoon and Phillippe had been dating for almost two years when they began filming. cruel intentions. According to The List, the two first met at Witherspoon’s 21st birthday party, and began their romantic relationship soon after. The two married in September 1999, and a few months later, Witherspoon gave birth to her first child, a girl named Ava. Four years after her daughter’s arrival, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a son named Deacon. .

In 2006, seven years after getting married, Witherspoon and Phillippe announced their separation. The two would later attribute their divorce to being married at a very young age. After their divorce was finalized in 2007, Witherspoon and Phillippe found love with other people. Still, they have remained good friends and continue to raise their two children amicably.

