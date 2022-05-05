Randy Orton remembers the problems he has had with Vince McMahon

Randy Orton has completed two decades of career and, after having a career that is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame, achieving several titles to his credit, he has currently established himself as a highly respected dressing room leader, and who is enjoying his current stage with RK-Bro. However, it is possible that none of this would have happened, since his relationship with Vince McMahon was not always good.

► Randy Orton did not have a good start in his career

In a recent interview with Metro, Randy Orton talked about how his relationship with Vince McMahon has been, remembering that he has had issues with the WWE Chairman in the past.

“I have seen myself in dark periods in which I have had collapses and crises in front of him. I hit my head against the wall in front of him, like a 25-year-old man, just fucking emotional: “Arrrr!”, not knowing how to express myself. He has seen it up close. I think he sees a bit of my madness in him, if only a bit.

From a young age when I was f*cked up like that, I think it almost made him want to nurture that part of me. We’ve grown together in that sense, so now our conversations are very different. If I knock on his door, I stick my head in, nine times out of 10, no matter who’s there he’ll tell them to fuck off so he can go in and talk to him. Which is great, you know?”

Without a doubt, Orton has earned every single thing he has accomplished in WWE, having overcome a rocky start to his career. Today he is the longest active fighter in the company, and also one of the most faithful, since he not long ago indicated that he wants to retire from the company and become the “next Undertaker”.