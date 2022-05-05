Peter Landesman replaces John Krasinski as director of ‘The King of Oil’

According to Variety Peter Landesman, director of ‘parkland’, ‘The truth hurts’ Y ‘Mark Felt. the informer’be the one in charge of directing ‘The King of Oil‘, a film adaptation of Daniel Ammann’s biography of Marc Rich, one of the world’s most successful commodity traders, as well as one of the most controversial.

Joe Shrapnell (‘The Hero of Berlin’) and Anna Waterhouse (‘On the Shoulders of Giants’) penned the script for this film to be produced by John Krasinski through his Sunday Night Productions alongside Uri Singer, Vincent Sieber and Allyson Seeger.

The protagonists, screenwriter and director of ‘A peaceful place’ are at the time as a possible director of the film, but finally he has decided to limit himself to producing it.

At the time, in July 2018, it was also announced that Matt Damon was negotiating to play the aforementioned Rich, a tycoon who in the 70s began an idyll with our country that lasted until the end of his days, although at the moment Variety did not has been able to confirm that almost four years later he is still associated with this project that Universal Pictures is supposed to distribute.

want know more about this Marc Rich (who died in June 2013)?