Pete Davidson gets the initials of Kim Kardashian’s children tattooed

Aladdin has found his Jasmine: convict the sketch on the flying carpet at the SNL that six months ago gave the whole world the Kete and that in the face of ill-thinkers they are doing great. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are closer than ever, they no longer hide and breaking news on the red carpet hand in hand is a spectacle. After the dinner at the White House they enchanted everyone at the Met Gala, demonstrating a noteworthy alchemy. A love that the comedian wanted to make indelible on his skin four times: Pete’s latest tattoo for his Kim is a tribute to his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

To sharpen their eyes the paparazzi of People who last weekend immortalized the 28-year-old outside the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles where he was with Kim to record his new Netflix special and immediately noticed a brand new tattoo on his collarbone complete with zoom. KNSCPa writing that might seem a puzzle for many, not for those who know all the episodes of Walking with the Kardashians. Because if K stands for Kim and it doesn’t rain on this, the other letters are the first initials of the name of the children born from the marriage between the socialité and Kanye West, that is North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

As the magazine always reports, Pete is “slowly getting to know” Kim’s children, without haste and without pressure and they would already be crazy about him. According to Us Weekly Davidson would already “bond” with the complete Kardashian Family (with mom Kris Jenner his number one fan), captivated by his humor and the joy he brought into KK’s life. And so, Pete Davidson’s tattoos for his girlfriend go up to four: the first was “Aladdin” in reference to their first meeting and first kiss. Then it was the turn of the 41-year-old’s favorite, that “my girlfriend is a lawyer” (“That’s really nice,” Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres last March. ed) and the actual “Kim” incision on the chest, “a different thing that will stay forever”, as the reality star always explained to Ellen, because “he wanted my name to be an indelible scar”. If it wasn’t clear, the Kete are serious.

