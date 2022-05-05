of the unexpected benefits of Will Smith to Jennifer Lopez saying ‘I do’ in a bathtub

The consequences of the surreal moment starring Will Smith and the comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony continue to bring tail. If many predicted a rather uncertain future for the actor after receiving the sanction with a veto for ten years of all the acts of the Hollywood Academy and that his next projects have been dropped as a result of the controversial slap, it seems that there are a glimmer of hope, at least for its economy; and all thanks to his memories, whose sales are skyrocketing in recent days.

Who also seems to be unstoppable is Britney Spears, who since freeing herself from the legal guardianship with which her father and his team controlled her life, seems to be laying the foundations of her nearest future. She will do it hand in hand with her partner for five years, Sam Asghari, a young man of Iranian origin whom the singer met while filming a video and who will be the father of her third child.

About children Ben Affleck and Jennifer López have not yet spoken, but it is precisely what they lack to fully resume their sentimental relationship, of which they have already taken the final step to make it official, re-engaging 20 years later, but in a unusual moment: when the singer was taking a bath.

Journalist Marta Riesco dreamed of children, marriage and a future together, breaking up with Antonio David Flores live after he returned with his ex-wife and their children to Malaga, missing his girlfriend’s birthday party and his ‘official presentation ‘ before the press. An ‘unavoidable’ date in the south that would not have been casual, and in which Olga Moreno, it seems, would have had a lot to do.

Finally, the controversy after the statements of the ‘streamer’ El Xokas on Twitch continue to bring tail. The ‘streamer’ tells in a video that a friend of his did not drink when he went out partying without drinking to flirt with “drunk” women, and there is no one who has not wanted to give his opinion and condemn such reprehensible opinions. The last ones, the actors Sara Sálamo and Hugo Silva, who have attacked the behavior of the Galician and his friend.







one





The unexpected and growing business of Will Smith after the slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars



The week after Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, the actor has been punished by the film community in the United States and part of the international one. Among other consequences, Will Smith has seen how some of his numerous projects have been canceled and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood has banned him from entering the Oscars for the next 10 years. Read more









two





Jennifer Lopez reveals the unusual way in which Ben Affleck proposed it to her: “It caught me off guard”



Jennifer Lopez (52) has revealed the details of how the commitment proposal that Ben Affleck (49) made to her was almost 20 years after the first commitment they had between 2002 and 2004. “On Saturday night, while I was in my place favorite on earth (giving me a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me, ”the American artist has revealed in a new publication on her website On The JLo. Read more





















3





Sam Asghari, the actor who was going to be a police officer and ended up falling in love with Britney Spears with sushi



Last Monday, Britney Spears announced that she is expecting her third child. A surprise for her followers, who have been watching for several months how the ‘princess of pop’ is recovering her life after freeing herself from the control that her father and his team have exercised over her for 13 years so much in her professional career, that the artist came to qualify as ‘slave owner’; as in her personal life, even controlling what contraceptive methods she had to use. Read more









4





Olga Moreno, behind the sit-in of Antonio David Flores to Marta Riesco on her birthday



Marta Riesco is experiencing one of her worst weeks in recent months. The Telecinco reporter has had her birthday and to celebrate it she had planned a party last weekend that was going to serve to present Antonio David Flores as her current partner. However, at the last minute, the former civil guard stood her up and did not appear at the party and she decided to break up with Flores live at It’s already eight o’clock. Read more









5





Sara Sálamo and Hugo Silva attack El Xokas after their new controversy on Twitch



The latest statements by El Xokas have once again put the ‘streamer’ in the spotlight. The Galician has told in a direct on Twitch that a friend of his was trying not to drink to be aware and approach “drunk” women and be able to flirt with them. The Xokas has defined his friend as “a crack” and “an outstanding character”. Read more





