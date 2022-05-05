Miley’s Gift – Icon
Attention: Miley Live, what’s on Miley Cyrus’ new album
Miley, on the other hand, has always been particularly empathetic: it will be thanks to being raised in the open air on a farm outside Nashville, together with her father, country singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus and her mother Tish. Or maybe it is because of her always sunny attitude of her, that as a child she earned her the nickname of Smiley Miley (to emphasize this radiant character in 2018 she also legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus). And so, with a hand luggage of positivity, after having been headlining the Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and as always surrounded by her fans, the Smilers, Miley asked for attention from her followers with the hashtag #ineedattention. No sooner said than done: her own 160 million followers have mobilized to support their darling – who has seven albums (one, Bangerz, nominated for a Grammy in 2013), 5 sold out world tours, three platinum in America, singles on top chart singles, collaborations and mind-boggling partnership – in release with the new album Attention: Miley Live.
In return Miley, after her amazing headlining performances in North and South America (where more than 1 million people cheered her and-sorry-if-it’s-little) released this fan-friendly album, very enjoyable: recorded. on February 12th at Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, inside there are as many of his hits as Party in the USA, Plastic Hearts, We Can’t Stophow much cover songs like Where Is My Mind? of the Pixies, Heart of Glass by Blondie o Like a Prayer of Madonna, Maybe by Janis Joplin, the revisited Dolly Parton’s Jolene and many other artists who flourish to new life in the circumnavigation of the 20-track tracklist of this one Attention: Miley Live.
«This year I was doing a few lives, but I wanted the largest number of fans to be able to hear me live anyway. This album wouldn’t have been possible without my band and crew! Thanks to all those who came to see my show and to all those who failed to make it, this album is for you: I love you! ». And it doesn’t matter if the artist has now had to cancel various international commitments (he skipped the ceremony of the Grammy Awards and Steven Tyler’s charity party scheduled at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles) because it took Covid, as announced on Twitter: “Traveling around the world, playing in front of an audience of one hundred thousand people and meeting hundreds of fans per day. The chances of contracting Covid were very high. Now I’m sick, but it was definitely worth it. ” There are those who have criticized her for showing her serenity towards Covid. But Miley, who is certainly not unaware of how important words are, runs as fast as a train. Full speed ahead, rapid progress. And yes: essential attentionmaximum attention to what is to come.