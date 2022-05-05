Miley’s Gift – Icon

This is the story of a gift. A gift that Miley Cyrus she wanted to do it to her fans, to all those who have always followed her, to those who have just discovered her or to those who have not been able to attend her live shows for some time due to a pandemic. As she announced from the stage of the Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, the artist gave them his first live album Attention: Miley Live for this whole series of hypotheses. Inside, in addition to the songs from his repertoire and various covers, there are two unreleased songs. And, as always, a lot of heart, enthusiasm and passion. After all Miley sturm und drang, storm and assault, always has been: ever since he twerked with Robin Thicke ai VMas 2013 (only to regret it, declaring that she felt ‘sexualized’) to when she was a trendsetter with her iconic mullet or when she started a non-profit organization called Happy Hippie Foundation to support, among other things, homeless young people or LGBTQ: eclectic by nature, iridescent by attitude.

Attention: Miley Live, what’s on Miley Cyrus’ new album



This album is a one way journey from Hannah Montana to the present. U n record where there are no genre boundaries and hip-hop and rock influences blend amiably with punk-rock, to funk, to blues up to the disco. All seasoned with percussion, electric guitars, trumpets, horns and some really noteworthy pieces: just think of the power of Wrecking Ball x Nothing Compares 2 U and the solo version (first conceived as a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks) of Edge of Midnight. The grit is all there, the strong and powerful vocal timbre as usual and despite the corrective surgery for Reinke’s edema in 2019.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time!” -said Miley on her social media- “This show was curated by fans for fans! I asked my audience with which songs they would like to see me perform at the next shows and this is the lineup they created: they go from my favorite covers to older and more recent songs, up to unreleased songs. You & Attention“.

Miley, on the other hand, has always been particularly empathetic: it will be thanks to being raised in the open air on a farm outside Nashville, together with her father, country singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus and her mother Tish. Or maybe it is because of her always sunny attitude of her, that as a child she earned her the nickname of Smiley Miley (to emphasize this radiant character in 2018 she also legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus). And so, with a hand luggage of positivity, after having been headlining the Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and as always surrounded by her fans, the Smilers, Miley asked for attention from her followers with the hashtag #ineedattention. No sooner said than done: her own 160 million followers have mobilized to support their darling – who has seven albums (one, Bangerz, nominated for a Grammy in 2013), 5 sold out world tours, three platinum in America, singles on top chart singles, collaborations and mind-boggling partnership – in release with the new album Attention: Miley Live.





In return Miley, after her amazing headlining performances in North and South America (where more than 1 million people cheered her and-sorry-if-it’s-little) released this fan-friendly album, very enjoyable: recorded. on February 12th at Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, inside there are as many of his hits as Party in the USA, Plastic Hearts, We Can’t Stophow much cover songs like Where Is My Mind? of the Pixies, Heart of Glass by Blondie o Like a Prayer of Madonna, Maybe by Janis Joplin, the revisited Dolly Parton’s Jolene and many other artists who flourish to new life in the circumnavigation of the 20-track tracklist of this one Attention: Miley Live.

«This year I was doing a few lives, but I wanted the largest number of fans to be able to hear me live anyway. This album wouldn’t have been possible without my band and crew! Thanks to all those who came to see my show and to all those who failed to make it, this album is for you: I love you! ». And it doesn’t matter if the artist has now had to cancel various international commitments (he skipped the ceremony of the Grammy Awards and Steven Tyler’s charity party scheduled at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles) because it took Covid, as announced on Twitter: “Traveling around the world, playing in front of an audience of one hundred thousand people and meeting hundreds of fans per day. The chances of contracting Covid were very high. Now I’m sick, but it was definitely worth it. ” There are those who have criticized her for showing her serenity towards Covid. But Miley, who is certainly not unaware of how important words are, runs as fast as a train. Full speed ahead, rapid progress. And yes: essential attentionmaximum attention to what is to come.