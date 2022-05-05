MET Gala: The memes left by the night of “golden glamour”
This Monday night a new version of the Met Gala, an evening that revolves around philanthropy and where many celebrities, businessmen, designers and artists, among many others, participate.
Those attending the event held in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York They must comply with a dress code, which they do not always fully comply with.
anderson paak is giving this meme #MetGala #MetGala2022 #andersonpaak pic.twitter.com/QwCw7dPLCB
– Vanessa Anguiano (@ bruhnessa1) May 3, 2022
Among the most criticized was the Kardashian-Jenner family clan, where Internet users described them as “their worst year”.
Kim Kardashian watching her sisters #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CS0Ml9FUAQ
— Yami in Turkish (@hanker_stan) May 3, 2022
i don’t know how to explain it but they have the same energy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Yych8pXTiq
— Ari☁️ (@Ari_skywalk) May 2, 2022
Me after seeing the Kardashians #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A4iGdK3Lne
— Goku🧡 (@anime_ot1) May 2, 2022
The wardrobe of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, without any sense #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/jGkUS0xM2Y
– Tania León Núñez (@_TALENU_) May 3, 2022
Kylie Jenner received many comments due to her look, a wedding dress, with a veil and sports hat with flowers.
Kylie’s inspiration this year #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JGEbVVWRm6
— angie (@angiencm) May 3, 2022
I want to understand hugh jackman’s woman’s hairstyle, it’s literally the bratz meme…😂😂😂😂😂😂💀 #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/ayX0iuyfYO
— victory. 🫧 (@rvictoria98) May 2, 2022
How are they not going to be the same? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oYx9cWr3tJ
– Manolo R Mendoza (@MANOLORMENDOZA) May 3, 2022
and this pic.twitter.com/lnpgU9iXLs
— chique teriyaki (@luuider) May 3, 2022
The men in Met Gala every year:#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/fl302PdC23
— 🧣 WILDEST DREAMS AH AHAHAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) May 2, 2022
Meanwhile, on the other side, one of the most commented as the best look, was the actress Blake Lively, praised for fulfilling the theme of “golden glamour”, wearing a “two-in-one” dress by designer Tom Ford.
I may get over my ex, but I’ll never get over Blake Lively today on the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6bM7pcyMfE
— 𝒶𝒷𝒷𝓎 𝒻𝒾𝓋𝑒 🍒 (@shcap28) May 3, 2022
ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal omg pic.twitter.com/efnFzIb02y
— ًLiat ✡︎ (@filmlamet) May 2, 2022
Blake Lively always wears long trailing dresses because she carries the full weight of being the most iconic of each Met gala. pic.twitter.com/6y4y21QDWs
— Okay lvs Percy Jackson📚 (@HeroFT5SOSbooks) May 2, 2022