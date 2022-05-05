MET Gala: The memes left by the night of “golden glamour”

This Monday night a new version of the Met Gala, an evening that revolves around philanthropy and where many celebrities, businessmen, designers and artists, among many others, participate.

Those attending the event held in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York They must comply with a dress code, which they do not always fully comply with.

You may also like

Among the most criticized was the Kardashian-Jenner family clan, where Internet users described them as “their worst year”.

Kim Kardashian watching her sisters #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CS0Ml9FUAQ — Yami in Turkish (@hanker_stan) May 3, 2022

i don’t know how to explain it but they have the same energy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Yych8pXTiq — Ari☁️ (@Ari_skywalk) May 2, 2022

The wardrobe of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, without any sense #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/jGkUS0xM2Y

– Tania León Núñez (@_TALENU_) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner received many comments due to her look, a wedding dress, with a veil and sports hat with flowers.

How are they not going to be the same? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oYx9cWr3tJ – Manolo R Mendoza (@MANOLORMENDOZA) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, on the other side, one of the most commented as the best look, was the actress Blake Lively, praised for fulfilling the theme of “golden glamour”, wearing a “two-in-one” dress by designer Tom Ford.

I may get over my ex, but I’ll never get over Blake Lively today on the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6bM7pcyMfE — 𝒶𝒷𝒷𝓎 𝒻𝒾𝓋𝑒 🍒 (@shcap28) May 3, 2022

ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal omg pic.twitter.com/efnFzIb02y — ًLiat ✡︎ (@filmlamet) May 2, 2022