MET Gala: The memes left by the night of “golden glamour”

This Monday night a new version of the Met Gala, an evening that revolves around philanthropy and where many celebrities, businessmen, designers and artists, among many others, participate.

Those attending the event held in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York They must comply with a dress code, which they do not always fully comply with.

You may also like

Among the most criticized was the Kardashian-Jenner family clan, where Internet users described them as “their worst year”.

The wardrobe of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, without any sense #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/jGkUS0xM2Y

Kylie Jenner received many comments due to her look, a wedding dress, with a veil and sports hat with flowers.

Meanwhile, on the other side, one of the most commented as the best look, was the actress Blake Lively, praised for fulfilling the theme of “golden glamour”, wearing a “two-in-one” dress by designer Tom Ford.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker