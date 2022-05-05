MET Gala 2022: The great beauty trends of the night

Maybe the Met Gala 2022 It’s over, but the commotion around beauty trends definitive of the red carpet has only just begun. There’s a lot to reveal in this category, where hairline and makeup lines instantly began to take shape. Of course, there were looks that winked at the exhibition In America: A Fashion Anthology. See: golden gazes, directional (and referential!) hairstyles, and 19th-century accessory moments. Then we saw the boundary-pushing elements, like bleached eyebrows and dark crimson lips that subverted the classic red, as well as gorgeous, museum-worthy manicures beyond our imagination. Here’s a look at 8 of the hottest beauty trends to hit the red carpet at the MET Gala 2022.

ethereal wave

Kai Gerber. Photo: Getty Images.

Cascading curls stood out, evoking a certain pre-Raphaelite softness. Honorable mention to Kaia Gerber, who looked like Lady Godiva in her hip-length waves accented with diamond pins, and to Olivia Rodrigo, who accessorized lush, bouncy waves with a special set of lilac butterflies designed by Jennifer Behr and Betsey. Johnson.

bright accessories