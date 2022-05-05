Meg Ryan: the queen of romantic comedies is back and with her own project

A few years ago, you couldn’t think of romantic comedies without the name of meg ryan appear immediately in our heads. In fact, it is to this day that it continues to do so. Whether for classics like love tune (Sleepless in Seattle) or You have an email (You’ve Got Mail), both together with Tom Hanksor what many consider the best romantic comedy in history, When Harry met Sally, meg ryan is without a doubt the queen of this beloved genre.

Well, fans of romance and Ryan already have something to rejoice about. The actress announced that she will return to the genre with the help of David Duchevy (The X-Files) very soon, and not only that, but Ryan confirmed that she will also serve as director of the project.

Meg Ryan and her iconic comedy roles

Although Ryan’s directorial debut, Ithacathe project reunited her with Tom Hanksit was anything but ideal, we have faith in the future. Ithaca it was a heavy, dark drama and the actress couldn’t bring herself to her best, but perhaps she can by returning to her own Ithaca, the romantic comedies.

meg ryan will star and direct What Happens Latera film that will also be directed by David Duchevy. As announced, the film will be “an evolved and nostalgic version of the romantic comedy”, based on the play Shooting Star from Steve Dietzwho also co-wrote the screenplay with playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn and Ryan.

From what is known about the project, Ryan Y Duchovny They will play ex-lovers Willa and Bill, who meet again for the first time since they parted ways decades earlier, when both find themselves stuck in the snow, in transit and at an airport, all during the same night.

Related news

Meg Ryan will share the screen with David Duchovny

Willa’s character (Ryan) remains the headstrong and independent spirit she always was, while Bill (Duchovny) is recently separated and reevaluating his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter. All they both want is to go home, but over the course of the night they’ll be forced to revisit their past, along with everything that could have been. and… what could be.

The production company Bleecker Street has acquired the US rights to What Happens Later and is planning a premiere in theaters in 2023. The producers said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have the amazing teams at Bleecker Street and HanWay join us as we bring this special story to the screen. We think it’s a look at life and love that audiences around the world will relate to and hunger for in these uncertain times when connection and reconciliation feel more important than ever.”

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!