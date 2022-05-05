Meg Ryan: the queen of romantic comedies is back and with her own project

A few years ago, you couldn’t think of romantic comedies without the name of meg ryan appear immediately in our heads. In fact, it is to this day that it continues to do so. Whether for classics like love tune (Sleepless in Seattle) or You have an email (You’ve Got Mail), both together with Tom Hanksor what many consider the best romantic comedy in history, When Harry met Sally, meg ryan is without a doubt the queen of this beloved genre.

Well, fans of romance and Ryan already have something to rejoice about. The actress announced that she will return to the genre with the help of David Duchevy (The X-Files) very soon, and not only that, but Ryan confirmed that she will also serve as director of the project.

