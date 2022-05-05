Marvel ► Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Karen Gillan says goodbye to Nebula in a new preview | James Gunn, Drax, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Star Lord, Gamora, Zoe Saldana | Films

Marvel Studios is preparing the great return of the guardians of the galaxy in his third solo adventure. However, before that, the galactic squadron will participate in Thor 4 (which has already released its first trailer) and in its own Christmas special. In this way, some photos from the set of the filming have revealed the new appearance of the superheroes; however, beyond the emotion, who has worried the fans is nebula.

A few months ago, the actress behind the character, Karen Gillanshared a dramatic advance, with which many theorized about the potential death of the sister of Gamora. Now, the alarms of nostalgia and intrigue have turned on again, due to a farewell message left by the artist on her Instagram.

“And this is all about Nebula in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’!!!!! I don’t know if Nebula will come back beyond this, this may be his final chapter. And, if that’s the case, I just want to thank James Gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex, and fascinating character to play.”

“I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I have played. It’s been a hell of a decade. Thanks for watching, ”the post ended, in which he shared a hand on the chair with his name in fiction.

Karen Gillan says goodbye to Nebula in a photo from the set of the shooting of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”. Photo: Instagram/ @karengillan

Will Nebula die?

According to TheDirect, Zoë Saldana (Gamora in the MCU) had anticipated that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ It will be an emotional closure to the franchise. Added to it, Seth Greenvoice behind Howard the Duck, commented that this film would develop the relationship between the daughters of Thanos.

In that sense, many believe that, at the end of the feature film, nebula he could sacrifice himself to save his sister or the rest of his team. That would be the reason why Gillan her future feels uncertain Marvel Studiosalthough it is possible that a spin-off will be announced as a prequel to the alien warrior.