Letter from Vanessa Paradis comes to light, claims that Johnny Depp was never abusive

In a letter written in his own handwriting, the singer and ex-partner of Johnny Depp, vanessa paradisassured that he was never “physically abusive” with her

Vanessa Paradis was one of the first people to come out in defense of Johnny Depp when his then-wife, Amber Heardhe asked the divorce and got one restriction order against him for alleged verbal and physical abuse during the relationship.

The French singer and actress wrote a letter in her own handwriting in which she assured that her ex-partner is a “sensitive, affectionate and dear” person, and remarked that he was never violent in the 14 years they lived together. “Johnny Depp is the father of my two children –Lily Rose Depp (22 years old) and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III (20 years) -, is a sensitive, affectionate and dear person, “he wrote.

Read also: The Prosecutor’s Office has already searched for Paty Chapoy for the woman who attacked her

Paradis, who was in a relationship with Depp between 1998 and 2012, questioned Heard’s accusations. “I believe with all my heart that these recent accusations being made are outrageous,” she said. “In all the years I’ve known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me and this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years,” she closed.

As can be seen in the document published by “TMZ”, the letter was written on May 27, 2016, just one day after the shocking news of the separation of Depp and Heard broke out in the media.

In those same hours, the same media reported that another ex came out in defense of the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Scissorhands”, among other well-remembered films. She is about Depp’s first wife, Lori Anne Allisonto whom he was married from 1983 to 1985.

The makeup artist claimed that her ex would never lay hands on a woman and that she is not capable of harming anyone, according to TMZ. In addition, she remarked that during the relationship she did not even yell at him. She actually considers him a “soft person” who is even kind to animals.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Depp and Paradis, also used social networks to defend her father. “My dad is the sweetest and kindest person I know, he has been a wonderful father to my little brother and me, and everyone who knows him could say the same,” she said at the time.

Read also: “Domesticated journalist”, Héctor Suárez Gomís physically and verbally assaults Vicente Serrano

Vanesa and Johnny met in Paris, in 1998, when the actor was filming “The Ninth Gate” (in Spanish, “The Ninth Gate”), a neo-noir film by the prestigious director Roman Polanski. They never married, but they came close to it on more than one occasion.

The separation, as they were in charge of clarifying from both parties, took place on good terms. Depp explained that the amount of time he spent working outside the home did not contribute to the stability of the couple. The Frenchwoman, for her part, married in 2018, with a fellow countryman: the writer, actor and director Samuel Benchetrit.

The chosen place was the town hall of Saint-Siméon, a small town of less than a thousand inhabitants, near Paris, where the portal “La Parisiene” captured the images of the bride and groom, happy, surrounded by family and friends, after having made their marriage official. relationship.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which it belongs THE UNIVERSALis a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

melc