La Nación / Trailer for the Korean remake of La Casa de Papel, which promises “the biggest robbery in history”

The Korean remake of La Casa de Papel already has a trailer and a release date. The Asian version of the robbery perpetrated by The Professor, Berlin, Tokyo, Denver and company will be released on the streaming service on June 24.

“A thief who steals small change can end up dead or in jail. But, if he steals a lot of money, he can change the world and be a hero,” says the voiceover of Yoo Ji-tae, the actor who will take over from Álvaro Morte as the leader of the gang, the character known as The Professor. .

“We will give them a great show live, and they will support us”, advances the voice in the trailer that, in addition to showing the most orient-inspired masks that will replace Salvador Dalí’s mask, announces the release date of the Korean remake that promises “the biggest robbery in history.”

Money Heist: Korea features Park Hae-soo, one of the protagonists of The Squid Game, as Berlin and Jeon Jong-seo, an actress from Burning, as Tokyo.

In addition to this remake, Netflix also has a prequel to La Casa de Papel underway that will focus on the character from Berlin, played again by Pedro Alonso.

Source: Europe Press.