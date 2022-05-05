Kourtney Kardashian wears a minidress with pumps after the MET Gala

kourtney kardashianalong with her sister Khloé, debuted (and dazzled) in the MET Gala 2022 Recently. The one belonging to the Kardashian-Jenner family has become a focus of attention since she contracted marriage with the musician Travis Barker –who also attended the emblematic celebration– due to the dress codes that both welcome (at the same time) in each of their public appearances. After this event, however, the celebrities attendees went to after party, a space in which they also had the opportunity to show off their best clothes. And they did.

For the occasion, American socialite Kourtney Kardashian, succumbed to the stylistic power of the tiny dresses. The short dressesin this Spring-Summer 2022, they will become great protagonists, so it is not surprising to see how the stars carry them with pleasure in highly mediatic environments. The most demanded silhouettes of this garment will refer to classics that marked a before and after at some point in the course of fashion history, such as corseted designs.

The corset trend It was also confirmed on numerous occasions during the act. This rigid piece that enhances the silhouette was present in more than one outfit at the MET Gala 2022 and we understood that it will definitely be an infallible resource for those who are looking for -as indicated by the dress code of the Oscars of fashion – emulate the looks that were worn in the Golden Age of New York City.

kourtney kardashian She was, however, one of the guests who best knew how to adapt a past stylistic current to the present. The, also, businesswoman was sheathed in a creation that left no room for imagination. Also, the clothing she opted for was checkered print, a print that returns with greater momentum than ever this season.

It doesn’t matter the passing of the years. There will always be pieces of clothing that we can continue to defend despite everything and the Los Angeles native has shown it. Wondering how to combine this risky mini-dress in fancy key? The protagonist of the newly released reality show the kardashians has the answer.

How to combine a minidress with pumps like Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian in a minidress and pumps at the party after the MET Gala 2022.MEGA

kourtney kardashian decided to complete the look with trendy pumps shoes, an footwear which is causing a sensation among the experts in the sector at the moment. They are a clear example that it is possible to merge elegance and comfort and, without a doubt, we are facing a design that will convince all kinds of women for having the classicism of stilettos, without forgetting the halo of modernity and avant-garde that we feel the need in our most current bets.