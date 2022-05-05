Kim Kardashian plays Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian chose a classic and iconic style for the Met Gala, causing an internet sensation once again by wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous dresses on Monday night.

By reviewing the sites they visited, where they were followed by paparazzi and recent interviews, social media users suspected that Kardashian was going to wear the dress when she and boyfriend Pete Davidson were recently spotted in Orlando, Florida — where there is a of the branches of the Ripley Museum.

In 2016, the dress Monroe wore while sultry singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 was purchased by the museum at auction for nearly $5 million.

The ecru-toned dress has over 2,500 hand-sewn crystals. It’s so tight, Monroe had to have it sewn shut when she was already wearing it. Kardashian had to lose more than 7 kilos (16 pounds) to wear it, she told Vogue.

The celebrity was the last to walk down the red carpet of the Met Gala accompanied by Davidson. Kardashian dyed her hair platinum blonde to emulate Monroe, although in her case she wore it neatly up in a bun, instead of the actress’ characteristic voluminous hair.

Kardashian’s sisters also attended the gala as did their mother Kris Jenner.

For Kardashian and Davidson, it was their second red carpet together after attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.