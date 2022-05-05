Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leaked intimate video, says Ray J | Kanye-West | Eint | Famous

Kim Kardashian and her intimate video from 2007 are making headlines again after the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” in which the socialite pointed out that Kanye West purchased the hard drive with the original footage and gave it to her. Added to this is now the statements made by his ex-partner, singer Ray J, to the British tabloid Daily Mail during an interview published on Wednesday, May 4, in which he denied having exposed that material and, on the contrary, stated that everything was planned by her and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker