Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leaked intimate video, says Ray J | Kanye-West | Eint | Famous

Kim Kardashian and her intimate video from 2007 are making headlines again after the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” in which the socialite pointed out that Kanye West purchased the hard drive with the original footage and gave it to her. Added to this is now the statements made by his ex-partner, singer Ray J, to the British tabloid Daily Mail during an interview published on Wednesday, May 4, in which he denied having exposed that material and, on the contrary, stated that everything was planned by her and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“I have never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.” Indian.

Did Kris Jenner plan to leak the Kim Kardashian video?

The participant of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Ray J assured that the diffusion of the famous video was something planned between him along with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to copy the impact of Paris Hilton’s sexual video with Rick Salomon.

“It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim and myself, and we’ve always been partners from the beginning of this.” she said.

“Once I brought the idea up with her (Kim Kardashian), just playing around a little bit, that’s when she came up with the idea, talked to her mom and from there it was out of my hands,” he said.

Ray J said the idea to make a sex tape was his after seeing how Paris Hilton’s profile was boosted. Photo: DailyMail

Who had the original video of Kim Kardashian?

According to William Ray Norwood Jr, real name of Ray J, he never had the infamous video in his possession, and, on the contrary, claimed that it was Kim Kardashian who had it from the beginning.

“She has always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed” he stated.

In that sense, he claimed that the Kardashian clan used his name to generate money accusing him of spreading the aforementioned tape.

“I have sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, abuse my name, make billions of dollars for a decade. and a half talking about a topic I’ve never talked about, “he said.