Karen Gillan says goodbye to Nbula after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Karen Gillan has finished shooting his scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3confirming the end of the production of James Gunn and, perhaps, marking the end of a stage. According to her words, the British actress and model could have fired from nebula in the saga of Marvel Studios forever. The adopted daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin), sister of Zoe Saldaa’s Gamora, was gaining weight in the large group of antiheroes and characters in the tapes led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). According to Gillan, his participation in this installment has been one of his best interpretive experiences.

Karen Gillan says goodbye to Nbula

The actress, who recalls in her post of Instagram her experiences on the set -very emotional-, affirms that it has been one of the interpretations with which she feels happiest, highlighting the importance of Guardians of the Galaxy in his carrer. A career that continues to accumulate successes, since beyond his triumphs with Marvel Studios, he has given the bell with films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and sequel, as well as with the recent The bubble from Netflix.

Nbula has appeared in a total of four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. debut in Guardians of the Galaxyrepeated role in its sequel, and came out in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamecounting on her participation -voice of the actress included- in the animated series What if…? According to his words in the aforementioned social network, it seems that Gillan has a great affection for his character and affirms that everything is about the end of a great stage. It is something that James Gunn assured in the past, anticipating that this tape would be the dissolution of the original team of the guardians.

“End of filming for Nbula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3!!!!! I don’t know if Nbula will come back later, this may have been her final chapter. And, if that is the case, I want to give the thanks to james gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character. I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I have played. It has been a tremendous decade. Thank you for watching us…” she concluded.

The third part of Guardians of the Galaxy will premiere on May 5, 2023although before there will be an extra stop, Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), directed by Taika Waititi in which the group of heroes of the Gunn trilogy will have a special role. A little later, the Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxywhich will premiere in December on Disney +.