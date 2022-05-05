Johnny Depp and 10 actors who got jobs thanks to the help of other Hollywood stars

Many celebrities start from the bottom, that is, pulling cables, as production assistants, cameramen, doing hundreds of castings, among others, some also have the easiest way, for example when a partner opens the way for them.

Among the actors who today have a great career thanks to their great performances, are Johnny Deep, who is currently facing trial with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. Charlize Theron, protagonist of Furiosa in Mad Max and Russel Crowe as Tom Cooper in Out of Control. A curious fact is that all of the above were promoted by other celebrities, but also thanks to their help, they managed to be what are now considered ‘Hollywood stars’. Today we present you a compilation of some actors who got work thanks to others.

Russell Crowe

Oscar winner for the movie Gladiator thanked Sharon Stone not long ago, who believed and bet on him, to the point of supporting him to give him a role in a romance movie as his partner, when nobody believed in the young Australian.

Johnny Deep

Deep played Monopoly with Nicolas Cage, when the protagonist of Con Air (1997) motivated that 20-year-old musician to stand in front of the cameras for the audition of A Nightmare on Elm Street, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean got the role at first .

Hugh Jackman

The role that changed his life was with the character of Lorenzo, in ‘Les Miserables’ and it was thanks to Russell Crowe, who at that time was very focused on ‘Gladiator’ and gave the opportunity to today also known as ‘Wolverine’.

Charlize Theron

When the South African Theron She came to the world of Hollywood, like any actress, it was difficult for them to give her the opportunity in the world of movies. But Tom Hanks in The Wonders gave her the ‘yes’, even though she was nervous auditioning and forgot part of the script. The actor is well known not only for his performances in movies, but for helping others as well.