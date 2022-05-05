Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox pose together in tribute to ‘Friends’

Photo credit: Michael Tran – Getty Images

The former co-stars of friends, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have reunited to pay tribute to the iconic ’90s sitcom that catapulted them to stardom. Those who once gave life to Rachel Green and Monica Geller in friends shared yesterday on Instagram the reason for their stay: the promotion of a collection of limited edition items with unforgettable moments from the last three seasons of the series.

The actresses were recorded in a video wearing t-shirts in which the message can be read: “friends forever” (“friends forever”) and a stamped illustration of six keys that represent the six main members of the cast. The money raised from the sale of these shirts will be used for solidarity purposes. In fact, accompanying this video in which both pose stop the camera with the merchandise of the series, Jennifer tagged two associations that earmark benefits for medical purposes.

One of them is Americares, a global disaster relief organization that provides medical supplies. The other is the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, which is responsible for raising funds to find a cure for the genetic skin disorder, epidermolysis bullosa.

In addition to Jennifer and Courteney, other stars of friends They also took to Instagram to promote this series of limited edition garments. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, posted a picture on her profile of the social network posing in a sweatshirt printed with a drawing of a scene from the ninth season, in which Cox’s character’s hair is transformed by humidity during the holidays.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, also shared a photo of himself with a T-shirt of his character dressed as the Easter bunny. Under the image she wrote: “The pink bunny is back! The final release of Friends Cast Collection is here with our favorite moments from seasons 7-10. Only available for one month, so shop the link in my bio now or at represent.com/friends.”

For its part, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc (who played Ross Geller and Joey Tribbiani, respectively) shared two other images enjoying their limited edition mugs friends.

The collection, which includes hoodies, t-shirts, hats, phone cases and mugs, will be sold at Represent.