IMSS: 5 services that perhaps you did not know that the Mexican Institute of Social Security gave you. Photo: Cuartoscuro

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), In addition to providing health services to beneficiaries, it also offers others that you may not have known about; therefore, Unotv.com tells you five of them.

IMSS Services

one of five services provided by the IMSS to their beneficiaries It is perhaps the best known by the population and refers to health care by the health personnel who work at the institute.

The medical attention offered by the IMSS includes the service of hospital care in case you need it; It also has the support of a pharmacist to provide the necessary medicines to the entitled.

In addition, the worker, as well as his family duly registered as beneficiaries of the IMSS, can access the rehabilitation service.

Another of the services that the IMSS makes available to beneficiaries is retirement savings, which, with a view to the future, helps the worker allocate a certain amount of money to an account.

Authorities have even issued the “Guide with basic topics on the Retirement Savings System”, with which they explain, in an agile, simple and clear way, the “life cycle of your Afore account from the moment you start work and until the time comes to retire.

Nursery for the care of your children

The institute, which launched the IMSS-Well-being, also offers a daycare service for the children of workers.

According to the institute, day care centers are willing to support insured workers who are registered under the IMSS Mandatory Regime.

In addition to presenting certain documents, one of the requirements of this service is that the minors they receive must be at least 43 days old and may be received until they are 4 years old.

Social benefits (recreational activities and vacation centers)

For recreation, the IMSS also has services that benefit beneficiaries. He explains that vacation centers offer services and activities that “complete your rest and entertainment experience.”

According to the IMSS page, four destinations are offered located at:

Atlixco-Metepec, Puebla

Oaxtepec in Morelos

Malintzi and La Trinidad, in Tlaxcala

Pensions in case of disability or death

Another service that the IMSS has in its catalog for its beneficiaries is the death or disability pension.

The disability pension is, according to what is explained in the Mexican Social Security Institutea benefit that is granted as stipulated in the Social Security Law Regime of 1973, when the insured is unable to procure, through a job, a salary greater than 50% of that received for the last year of work, provided that the impossibility derives from a non-occupational illness or accident.

While the death pension is one that is given once the insured worker dies. The economic amount is received by the wife or husband, the concubine or concubine of the insured or deceased pensioner.

In order to receive the pension for death, the procedure must be initiated in the window of economic benefits of your Family Medicine Unit closest, and submit a whole series of documents to prove, among other things, economic dependence on the insured person or deceased pensioner