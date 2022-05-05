If you like Selena Gómez, you can’t miss this two-hour movie in which she shines

international artist, Selena Gomez, has shown clear signs of his enormous talent and in his young age he has starred in numerous films. But, there is one of them in which she stands out and shines like never before.

Is about The Dead Don’t Diewhich only lasts two hours and was released on June 14, 2019 in USA and now it is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix after landing on the service in the middle of March.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker