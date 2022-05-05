How much is the French perfume that Johnny Depp promoted amid the Amber Heard accusations?

The scandal of the moment in the entertainment world has to do with the trial facing ex-husbands Amber Heard and Johnny Deppfor defamation, in which the protagonist of tapes like Pirates of the Caribbean sued her ex due to the accusations she made of violence.

The love story between them dates back to 2009 when they met on the set of the movie The Rum Diaries, After seven years they arrived at the altar (2015), in a ceremony in which only their closest circle was present. Until then everything seemed normal, however, only a few years later she filed for divorce from her alleging that he had beaten her, in addition, she said that she had a problem with alcohol and drugs.

That lawsuit ended with the divorce and with the fame of the actor who, among other things, lost his role in the saga of fantastic animalsand he must have given the actress from Aquaman a sum greater than 7 million dollars with the intention of ending the matter there, however, in 2018, Heard published an article in the Washington Post newspaper in which he talks about how the victim of physical and sexual abuse during a relationship, Although it does not directly mention Depp’s name, this is the matter that now has them in court.

The Johnny Depp perfume that saved his life

While his acting career was collapsing, an advertising campaign did not suspend the actor as its ambassador, we are talking about the French fashion company Diorwho decided to have Deep at the helm of the fragrance savage, same that had great acceptance among the followers of both the firm and the actor.

Although this contract has not been enough to return the career to acting, it has served so that Johnny is not totally out of the spotlight.

How much does Sauvage cost?

This perfume has a price that goes from thousand 699 pesos in the presentation of 100 milliliters to 3 thousand 650 in the 200.

