“Here’s to the future”: Mark Ruffalo celebrated the tenth anniversary of the first Avengers movie

Mark Ruffalo he never misses important dates and was excited to celebrate on social media the tenth anniversary of the first film of avengers released in 2012. The actor played Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, alongside Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson Y Jeremy Rennerwho formed the Avengers team.

“#AvengersAssemble Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the premiere?!” wrote ruffalo in Instagram along with a clip from the film, which was directed by Joss Whedon. “What a true honor it has been to be a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Let’s toast to the future and more exciting stories to tell! ”, The actor concluded in his publication, which he accompanied by a green emoji.

The second installment hit the big screen in 2015, and was titled Avengers: Age of Ultron. She continued this infinity war in 2018 and end game in 2019, a film that marked the closure of the original Avengers team. At the moment, the Hulk of ruffalo It is the only one of them that does not have its own movie or series. In 2008 Marvel premiered The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Nortonwho decided not to continue in the franchise.

Mark Ruffalo Still Can’t Believe He’s Part of Marvel

In October 2020, ruffalo he told Variety that he felt lucky to play the Hulk in the movies Marvel. “Every time I’m like, ‘Damn, how long are we waiting for the install?’ I’m like, ‘Hey, remember you shouldn’t even be here. I still can’t believe it. I still keep thinking: ‘I’m going to be kicked out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and everyone is going to find out,'” the actor said.

In 2018, all of the original Avengers team except ruffalo, the iconic logo of the franchise was tattooed. “The only person who doesn’t have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he’s basically pathetic. We tried to make it. We said: ‘What if we do it with white ink?… If we do it in water?’ He just closed it. He is a big spoilsport!” he joked. johansson last year on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers.