Héctor Suárez Gomís is compared to Will Smith after attacking a journalist

The actor Hector Suarez Gomis is compared to Will Smithafter the journalist Vincent Serrano accused him of assault, when they met in a restaurant in the Mexico City.

Through his Twitter account, Highlander He shared a video in which he captures Suárez Gomís who, sitting at a table next to the journalist’s, initially tries to avoid him, however, later he accepts that he attacked him.

In the publication it can be seen when a man approaches Serrano and he explains that the actor broke his glasses and, after the attack, continues to question his action.

“Don’t be afraid and say everything you’ve told me,” Serrano is heard saying, addressing Gomís. “Didn’t you say you were going to break my mother?” he insists.

To which the actor replies: “The truth, man. Aren’t you a domesticated journalist? The only thing you know how to do is mess with people when you have a microphone.”

Given this, Serrano repeats that Héctor broke his glasses, to which the actor nods his head, while he bites the plate of food and tells him after acknowledging that he broke them: “just as you are good at fucking, you want to mess with me in your social networks”

According to information on social networks, the journalist went to the Public Ministry to file a complaint against the actor. Meanwhile, the actor accused Vicente Serrano of “victimizing himself”.

