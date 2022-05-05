The actress has declared against her ex-husband in the trial that faces them for defamation

The actress Amber Heard assured this Wednesday that her ex-husband, also actor Johnny Depp, threatened to kill her during an argument the two had on their yacht while traveling in the Bahamas.

A week after Depp finished his testimony, Heard took the bench in the Fairfax court (Virginia, USA) to testify in the trial facing the couple for defamation, and in which they accuse each other of mutual abuse. In the lawsuit, Depp accuses her of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018, after her divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse.”

“I’m here because my husband denounced me for an article I wrote,” began Heard, 36, who insisted that it is “profoundly painful” for her to have to relive the darkest moments of their five-year relationship. Throughout her statement, which lasted more than three hours, Heard described Depp, 58, as a man violentunable to control his aggressiveness and with serious drug addiction problems.

Contrary to the version of the actor, who has assured that he never hit a woman, the actress detailed several moments in which Depp allegedly hit her, threatened her and even sexually abused her. Heard spoke of a trip to the Bahamas that she took with the actor, just before she sold her yacht, and in which they had an argument about her problems with alcohol and drugs. According to the actress, Depp criticized her for having talked about her addiction with her children, also present on the trip. “Then he grabbed me by the neck, held me for a second and he told me he could kill me and that I was a disgrace,” said Heard, who appeared in court in a dark three-piece suit and burst into tears several times. Depp, present in the courtroom wearing sunglasses and a gray suit, tried to avoid contact. visual with heard though he did not hide an expression of disbelief hearing that comment.

The couple met during the filming of ‘The Rum Diary’ in 2008 and, according to the actress, both felt an immediate crush although they did not officially start dating until 2011. “When I was with him he made me feel like the most beautiful person in the world, I felt seen,” she said excitedly. But she went on to describe the first time Depp hit her, one night at her apartment after she laughed at a tattoo of his. “I wish I would have been able to leave but I didn’t,” she stressed.

According to Heard, from then on Depp behaved more violently, conditioned by the effects of drugs, even introducing a glass bottle and looking for drugs in his private parts.

Last week, Depp ended four days of oral testimony in which he said he was the victim and that Heard even broke his finger, which had to be rebuilt, after hitting him with a bottle of vodka during another argument. The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages. For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article calling the actor a “women’s aggressor”.