“He put his fingers inside me”: Amber Heard recalled the alleged sexual assaults of Johnny Depp

UNITED STATES-. Wednesday May 4 Amber Heard took the stand for the first time to give his testimony in the ongoing defamation trial of Johnny Depp against him. The actress spoke about her relationship with the actor, and revealed how the alleged sexual assaults of her ex-husband were. The Aquaman star testified that she felt “so alone” after being sexually assaulted.

One of the incidents heard recalled took place during a camping trip to Hicksville, New York for a “party in the desert”. The actress said that Depp he accused her of flirting with a woman who was there with them and threatened the woman by grabbing her wrist. Then the ex-partner entered her trailer to talk about what happened when the actor “started breaking things.”

heard said he got confused when Depp I kept asking him where he was “hiding” something. The star said that she started “patting” me and alleged that the actor then ripped off her dress and underwear. “And then proceeds to do a cavity search. She said that she was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke. Why would he hide the drugs from him? He was implying that I was doing it or something. It made no sense,” she continued.

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused Johnny Depp of sexual assault

“He put his fingers inside me,” he said heard while shaking his head. “I stood there looking at the stupid light. Not know what to do. She twisted her fingers. I didn’t say, like, ‘stop’ or anything. I remember seeing my friends by the pool thinking they were having a great time and nobody knew it. I felt so alone”, expressed the actress. On Tuesday, the clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes presented some of the alleged sexual assaults.

“There were times when Depp forced her to give him oral sex when he was angry. There was another incident in the Bahamas where he, when he got angry, he took her fingers and put them in her vagina and moved her violently in her closet. And of course the incident with her in Australia, when he was beating her, choking her and saying, ‘I’m going to kill you. I hate you’. She grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle, ”she pointed out. Dr Hughes.



