Girl’s Cup in Fortnite: how to participate and get your skin for free

the content creator Girl has its own tournament Fortnite: the Girl Cup. This competitive event will allow us get free the skin Girl. Just below we tell you everything you need, including How to take partthan date Y what are your hours this cup of Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

How to get the Chica skin for free in Fortnite

For get the Chica skin for free in Fortnite, we will have to participate and be in high positions in the Copa Chica, held on May 5, 2022. The Girl Cup is from Duos – Zero Construction. As usual, we will have to play up to ten games in a period of up to three hours; The objective is to be in a high enough position in the leaderboard of our region (based on eliminating enemy players and being in a good position in the games played) in order to qualify for this free prize.

When is the Girl Cup in Fortnite?

Official announcement of the Girl Cup in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chica Cup will take place May 5 and the tournament time changes depending on our game region. To check the specific schedule according to the region in which we want to participate, we must enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. We will update this section of the news with the specific times as soon as this information is published.

How to participate in the Girl Cup on May 5 in Fortnite

To participate in the Fortnite Chica Cup on May 5, 2022 simply You have to connect to Fortnite these days at the time that corresponds according to our region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. Once this is done, we select the corresponding game mode, and we play.

Fortnite Chica Cup Scoring System

In both editions of the Copa de Chica the same scoring system is used:

Royal victory: 25 points.

2nd: 22 points.

3rd: 20 points.

4th: 18 points.

5th: 17 points.

6th: 16 points.

7th: 15 points.

8th: 14 points.

9th: 13 points.

10th: 12 points.

11th: 11 points.

12th: 10 points.

13th: 9 points.

14th: 8 points.

15th: 7 points.

16th: 6 points.

17th: 5 points.

18th and 19th: 4 points.

20th and 21st: 3 points.

22nd and 23rd: 2 points.

24th and 25th: 1 points.

Each elimination: 1 point.

Fortnite Girl Cup Prizes

Official art of the Chica skin in Fortnite

These are the prizes that we can get for participating in the Girl’s Cup in Fortnite:

Europe

From 1st to 1,800th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

United States (East Coast)



From 1st to 1,300th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

United States (West Coast)



From 1st to 1,300th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

United States (East Coast)



1st to 500th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

Brazil



1st to 750th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

Asia



1st to 250th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

Oceania



1st to 200th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

middle East



1st to 200th : Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory.

: Girl skin and Girl Star backpack accessory. For getting at least 8 points: Graffiti Chica Was Here.

Official Fortnite Girl Was Here Graffiti Art

This competitive event is another Fortnite cup that allows us to win a free item. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we delve into other aspects such as all the missions, or which weapon is better.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]