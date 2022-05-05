Fortnite x Star Wars: where to find the lightsabers to complete the challenges?

May the 4th be with you! From May 4 and for a handful of days, Fortnite plunge back into the universe of starwars to celebrate the emblematic day inspired by the saga. The crossover has already been blown up many times by Epic Games, and it’s back in service this season, with the return of store skins, Star Wars missions, and of course, the return of lightsabers.

These super powerful swords will allow you to complete certain challenges, but above all to tear your enemies apart because, let’s face it, they are totally OP weapons.

Where can I find lightsabers?

Even if they are quality legendary, lightsabers will be able to be unearthed quite easily in-game during this week. can be found in standard chests or IO trunks. If you don’t find any when they spawn, don’t give up hope, as players often leave them on the battlefield. Be careful when you move!

An ultra OP weapon?

The lightsaber is one of the most powerful weapons in Fortnite history. In fact, in addition to dealing heavy melee damage, it can mostly block all shots coming from one direction. In pure 1v1, it will be difficult for your opponent to kill you head on, if you have a sword.

Note in passing that the color of the lightsaber doesn’t matter. There is no sword that is more powerful than another because of its color. In build mode, the lightsaber will also be very useful for destroying enemy structures.