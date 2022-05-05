Fortnite Season 2: where and how to open vaults

The vaults are back up and running after patch 20.30 Fortnite. To know where are the vaults It is very useful to obtain a lot of loot, something essential in fortnite battle royale. In this guide we tell you how to open vaults on the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3Y all your locations:

Vault locations in Fortnite Season 2

Vaults are available from the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but until the patch 20.30, the vast majority of them could not be used again. These are the vault locations during this season:

All vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Control Cavern : The vault is on the lowest floor. It has a key card lock; the card is owned by Gunnar, whom we must eliminate.

: The vault is on the lowest floor. It has a key card lock; the card is owned by Gunnar, whom we must eliminate. Outpost of the Seven I : Southwest of Caserío Colesterol. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock.

: Southwest of Caserío Colesterol. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock. Outpost of the Seven II : Northwest of Abandoned Sawmill. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock.

: Northwest of Abandoned Sawmill. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock. Outpost of the Seven III : northeast of The Daily Bugle. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock.

: northeast of The Daily Bugle. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock. Outpost of the Seven IV : south of Cañon Condominium. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock.

: south of Cañon Condominium. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock. Seven V Outpost : north of Camp Cariñoso. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock.

: north of Camp Cariñoso. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock. Outpost of the Seven VII: On an island northeast of Los Jonesys. The vault is on the lowest floor, and has an electronic lock.

As you see, there are a total of seven vaults, divided into two types: with key card lock, and with group electronic lock. In Caverna de Control we will find a vault with a key card lock; we must find the hostile character Gunnar (usually hangs around the main cavern) and delete it to get the card with which to open the camera.

This is Gunnar, the OI lieutenant who holds the key card to the Cavern of Control vault.

We face Gunnar

Upon killing Gunnar, drop the Cavern of Control keycard

If we are not sure where the vault is, when we equip the access card, a route to it will appear

We must interact with the entrance panel having the card in the inventory to open the camera

By opening the chamber, we can claim all the loot inside

Instead, the vaults of the Outposts of The Seven have group locks. To open them, the following number of people are needed depending on the game mode:

Solo: two people.

Duos: two people.

Trios: three people.

Squads: four people.

Please note that an animal or a character they can replace one or more of the necessary people required to open a vault at an Outpost of The Seven. One of the easiest ways to open cameras playing Solitaire is grab a chicken and take it to the lock.

The group lock indicates the number of people required to open it

One option is to open the lock with the required number of players…

…and another is to use animals to help us open the lock

In any case, with the chamber open, we can claim the loot inside

Knowing how to open cameras is useful for Milestone to open them (one hundred in all), and for a possible Daily Mission that requires us to use portable toilets to travel between two points. Inside each vault there is a portable toilet that serves as a one-way teleportation point with which we will emerge on the surface.

This is just one of the features of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. In our complete game guide we tell you, among other things, where to improve weapons, and which weapon is the best.